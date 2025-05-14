Rhode Island FC Earns Second Road Win of Season, 1-0 at Birmingham Legion FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Rhode Island FC kept its perfect all-time record against Birmingham Legion FC alive on Wednesday, earning its second road win of the season after defeating the Alabama club 1-0 at Protective Stadium. An early goal from Maxi Rodriguez and a first-half red card to the hosts allowed the Ocean State club to take control of the game, earning a valuable three points to comfortably coast to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Rhode Island FC (2W-3L-3T) took an early lead in the 14th minute when Rodgriguez connected with Albert Dikwa "Chico's" central pass inside the 18-yard box. After Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Noah Fuson combined to force a dangerous turnover in the midfield, Chico worked quickly in transition, getting on the end of Fuson's pass in the final third and cutting it to an onrushing Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who was making a long run into the 18-yard box, swiftly dispatched a one-touch finish into the bottom-right corner to give the Ocean State club a 1-0 lead.

Although both teams had opportunities to score through the remainder of the first half, RIFC remained resolute defensively to keep Birmingham Legion FC (1W-4L-3T) out of the net. The Ocean State club won all four of its tackles, nearly 60 percent of its duels, and notched three interceptions to keep the homeside quiet in the first half.

With less than one minute left in first-half regulation, things went from bad to worse for Birmingham when Sam McIllhatton was shown a second yellow card and subsequent red-card ejection for a foul on Rodriguez. The card saw the Ocean State club head into the locker room up both a man and a goal in its second trip to the Magic City.

In the 51st minute, the Ocean State club had a golden chance to double the lead when Rodriguez launched a shot from the top of the box that was palmed away by a diving Matt Van Oekel. After the rebound fell to Chico, Van Oekel recovered quickly to block the follow-up effort before Noah Fuson nailed the crossbar with a powerful third and final attempt from close range. In the 60th minute, Van Oekel was called into action once again, tipping away Joe Brito's powerful strike from the top of the box.

The flurry of shots was as close as Rhode Island FC came to a second goal as it comfortably dominated for the remainder of the game, using solid defensive structure to hold the 10-man Legion without a single shot in the final 44 minutes of the game. Throughout the second half, the Ocean State club held 64 percent of the ball, outshot Birmingham 9-2 and connected 91 percent of its passes as it comfortably saw out its second road win of the season.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will conclude a two-game road stretch with a trip to Al Lang Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. on NESN and ESPN+. Following the trip down south, the club's next home game at Centreville Bank Stadium will take place on Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Tickets are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Maxi Rodriguez (Albert Dikwa "Chico"), 14th minute: Rodriguez tucks a one-touch finish into the bottom corner. BHM 0, RI 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Aimé Mabika made his first career USL Championship start in his third regular-season appearance for Rhode Island FC.

Maxi Rodriguez's goal was his third career goal for Rhode Island FC, and first in the USL Championship regular season.

Albert Dikwa "Chico's" assist was his team-leading second of the season.

Rhode Island FC has scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of games this season, which is the third-most in the USL Championship. Six of RIFC's seven regular-season goals have been scored in the first half.

Rhode Island FC improved to a perfect 3W-0L-0T against Birmingham Legion FC in the all-time series between the two clubs, including two wins at Protective Stadium.

For the second-straight game, RIFC exceeded 550 total passes, connecting a tied-season-high 556 passes at an 87 percent clip.

The win moved RIFC into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in its last 18 games when scoring first dating back to May 2024.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Maxi Rodriguez

