Youth Club Partner El Dorado Hills Soccer Club to Host Summer Edition of Republic Elite Development

Registration is now open for Sacramento's newest premier training initiative. This July, Republic FC is teaming up with Youth Club Partner El Dorado Hills Soccer Club for a new session of Republic Elite Development (RED). This program is geared towards aspiring young athletes looking to earn a place in the Sacramento Republic FC Academy.

The five-week program will kick off its summer session on Saturday, July 6th and will run through August 3rd, each Sunday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. in El Dorado Hills.

Along with the opportunity to advance their skills with professional-level coaching, Republic Elite also allows young players to be exposed to the only youth-to-pro pathway in the Sacramento region. Since the program launched earlier this year, seven participants have been invited to participate in Academy training sessions

This is the first time that a Republic FC Youth Club Partner has hosted the RED program, marking a new milestone in the club's continued commitment to engaging with local youth organizations.







