Shorthanded Legion FC Falls 1-0 to Rhode Island FC

May 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC vs. Rhode Island FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - An evening that began with some rain at kickoff was only dampened even more as Birmingham Legion FC dropped points at Protective Stadium on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss to Rhode Island FC.

"We looked anxious and nervous, we just never got going," said Mark Briggs following his first match in front of the home crowd as Birmingham's head coach. "There's a lot of work to do."

The Three Sparks found itself in a hole 14 minutes into the match following a goal from RIFC midfielder Maxi Rodriguez. That hole unfortunately expanded in depth right before halftime as a second yellow card from Sam McIllhatton dropped Legion FC down to 10 men for the remainder of the proceedings.

"We already weren't playing that great, so it had a significant impact," explained Briggs of how the red card affected his halftime plans. "The biggest thing was that we had to instill more energy and more belief. The second half was a little bit better, but you're down to 10 men so you're climbing a mountain."

McIllhatton received a yellow for a late challenge five minutes into the match with the second coming 40 minutes later as he tried to corral a pass but came into contact with Rodriguez. It was the third of four issued yellow cards in the match with Ramiz Hamouda and Roman Torres also getting booked in the 43rd and 94th minutes, respectively.

With the numbers disadvantage, possession went by the wayside for Legion FC with Rhode Island holding the ball for 64% of the second half.

By not seeing much of the ball, scoring opportunities were hard to come by as Birmingham tallied eight total shots, but only two in the second half. A a low, driving effort from midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster 10th minute accounted for the club's only shot on target, but it was pushed away by RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas for one Legion FC's eight corners on the evening.

"It's frustrating and I'm a little embarrassed," said defender Phanuel Kavita of the result. "The gameplan (coming in) was pretty spot on, but we as players have got to take ownership on coming out and performing. We didn't start the way we should have."

The lone goal of the match began with a turnover at midfield by Rhode Island's Noah Fuson, springing a counterattack that ended with Rodriguez making a run into the box, receiving a pass from Albert Dikwa and slotting a shot just inside the near post.

"We were forcing passes that just shouldn't be forced," Kavita noted of the away side's six interceptions on the night. "We just have got to slow it down. If a team is coming to our home, we've got to be the ones to put the pressure on early and fast and get them uncomfortable, but they did that to us."

Kavita and the Birmingham defense worked itself back into the match after that and held firm despite being a man down in the final 45 minutes. Rhode Island would have doubled its lead in the 51st minute, if not for the heroic play of goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel, who made a diving save on a shot from Rodriguez at the top of the box and then quickly made another on Dikwa's rebound attempt.

As the ball then trickled out to Noah Fuson, Kavita was able to somehow get a head on the close-range shot and deflect it off the cross bar, before another shot from Rodriguez went into the hands of Van Oekel. It was a sequence that accumulated lion's share of the away-side's 10 total shots on target.

"As a defense, we're proud of moments like that where we stop goals," Kavita said. "Those things are important, but in the overall scheme of things, getting the result is more important. That's why we play this game and we've got to get that mentality of winning and being hungry."

BOX SCORE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 5 1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

RHODE ISLAND FC (2W-3L-3D | 9 PTS) 1 0 1

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (1W-4L-3D | 6 PTS) 0 0 0

LINEUPS

RI: Vegas - GK C, Sanchez, Nodarse, Mabika (Stoneman 72'), Hope-Gund, Holstad, Shapiro-Thompson, Brito (Okiyoshi 78'), Rodriguez (Heriveaux 78'), Fuson, Dikwa (Kwizera 67')

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Rufe (Turnbull 65'), Kavita, Hamouda, Mensah, McIllhatton, Hernandez-Foster (Torres 65'), Martinez - C, Trejo (Tregarthen 77'), Pasher, Damus (Tabort Etaka 77')

GOALS

RI: Rodriguez 14′

BHM:

DISCIPLINE

RI:

BHM: McIllhatton (Yellow) 5′, (Yellow/Red) 45′; Hamouda (Yellow) 43′; Torres (Yellow) 90+4′

NEXT UP

It's a quick turnaround for Legion FC following the defeat as the squad jumps right back onto the Protective Stadium pitch in four days for a Sunday matinee matchup with Detroit City FC.

"It's always good to have another game right after a loss," said Briggs. "You move on and try to put the wrongs of tonight right. I hope the guys go home tonight and they look in the mirror and are honest with themselves and then come back and be ready to work."

Kick-off is set for 4:00 p.m. CT with a Youth Clinic taking place before the match. Registration is free with the purchase of a ticket for children, ages 5-17. Tickets are available. Sunday's contest marks the second meeting of the season between Birmingham and Detroit with two teams playing to a 2-2 draw in Michigan on March 22.

