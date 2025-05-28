Registration Open for Hanger Clinic's 2025 'Louisville Moves' Workshop

The LouCity & Racing Foundation and Hanger Clinic are teaming up again to host Louisville Moves - a popular orthotic and prosthetic mobility workshop open to people with limb loss or limb difference, those who use orthotics or braces, or anyone else with physical challenges.

The event - now in its third year - will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, 801 Edith Road. Registration is free, and those interested in attending can email louisvillemovesclinic@gmail.com to sign up today.

Hanger Clinic is the leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic care in the country, with seven clinics in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area, where they have served individuals with limb loss and limb difference in the community for more than 30 years. The event is designed to help attendees of all ages and abilities participate in adaptive athletic activities and achieve their mobility goals. Certified prosthetists and orthotists will be on hand to assist.

"At Hanger Clinic we encourage all our patients to push themselves and explore empowering opportunities, which is why we could not be happier to once again team up with Louisville MOVES" said Hanger Clinic's Michael McCauley, MS, LCPO. "Adaptive sports are not only a wonderful way to encourage health and mobility for those with limb loss or limb difference, but an amazing opportunity to build community."

The LouCity & Racing Foundation's executive director, George Davis IV, will coordinate a mix of soccer and non-soccer activities during Louisville Moves. Davis played professionally for more than a decade, including his final six seasons for LouCity.

"We're proud to continue partnering with Hanger Clinic to bring back Louisville Moves," Davis said. "Our mission is to make soccer more accessible to our community, and we've seen the program do just that in its first two years. All of us at LouCity and Racing are looking forward to an event that brings joy to people through the beautiful game."

Located two miles east of Lynn Family Stadium, the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center serves as the day-to-day home of Louisville's professional soccer clubs and their front office staffs. Wheelchair users attending Louisville Moves will be accommodated with preferred parking.

Louisville Moves participants will receive a complimentary ticket to a LouCity or Racing Louisville game.







