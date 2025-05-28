Riverhounds' Ydrach Called up for World Cup Qualifiers

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Beto Ydrach

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Beto Ydrach has been called up once again for the Puerto Rico National Team to compete in the nation's final two matches in the current round of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ydrach, who has made 13 appearances with one goal for Puerto Rico, leaves this week as El Huracán Azul begins the international window with a friendly against Nicaragua on June 1 in Pawtucket, R.I. That tune-up will prepare the team for two matches that will decide if Puerto Rico progresses to the final round of qualifying in the CONCACAF region.

Puerto Rico travels to face Suriname on June 6 in the Surinamese capital, Paramaribo, before returning home for its final group match on June 10, when it will host St. Vincent & the Grenadines in Mayagüez, P.R. The top two teams in each group advance to the final round, and Puerto Rico is in position to move on with four points through two matches and group-leading Suriname and third-place El Salvador scheduled to meet on the final match day.

Ydrach has appeared in all 10 league matches this season for the Hounds, starting nine of them, playing primarily as a center back and occasionally as a holding midfielder. He has one assist in league play, in addition to scoring a memorable first professional goal in stoppage time to defeat New York City FC of MLS in the U.S. Open Cup.

