Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Mandela Partners as the Official Local Produce Partner

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots and Soul announces that Mandela Partners will be returning as the Official Local Produce Partner of the Club. Mandela Partners is a non-profit that uses food as a tool for communities of color to build health, wealth, well-being, and economic opportunities in their own neighborhoods located here in Oakland CA. Mandela Partners aims to build a just and abundant future through food by working across the food system - partnering with residents, growers, food entrepreneurs, and organizers.

"We are grateful to collaborate with Mandela Partners again to provide 'hella fresh, hella local,' healthy produce for our players throughout the season, as well as welcoming local entrepreneurs to Soul home games," said Oakland Roots and Soul Vice-President, Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore. "Their farmers and entrepreneurs are vital to shortening our community's supply chain and creating a more reliable, resilient food system."

Mandela Partners will have an activation space at every Oakland Soul game, allowing fans to get a first-hand experience of their mission. Both Mandela Partners and Oakland Roots & Soul are community-owned organizations that focus on serving Oakland by putting purpose above all else.

"We're proud to kick off another season partnering with the Oakland Roots and Soul!" said Mandela Partners' Senior Business Development Director, Ana Sloan. "It's always an honor to fuel the players with fresh, locally grown produce and create space for early-stage food entrepreneurs to shine. This partnership is a true reflection of our shared commitment to community, culture, and good food - rooted in Oakland!"

If you want to get tickets to come out and see your Oakland Roots while supporting Mandela Partners at the same time, head to oaklandrootssc.com/fundraiser and use code MANDELAPARTNERS today!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.