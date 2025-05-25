Roots Concede Two Goals Early, Fall 0-3 at Home to New Mexico United

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







It didn't take long for New Mexico United to get on the board Saturday night in Oakland. And despite a push from Roots in the second half, the home squad couldn't find a goal of their own, eventually falling 0-3.

New Mexico found their first goal of the contest just three minutes after the opening whistle when United earned a corner that was sent into the box by Mukwelle Akale and landed just in front of Oakland keeper Raphael Spiegel. Spiegel made poor contact on a direct clearance attempt and Christopher Gloster was there to clean up the rebound to make it 0-1.

Just moments later in the 6th minute, New Mexico struck again. After a Roots turnover at midfield and some sloppy defending in their defensive third, United's Zico Bailey was able to work into a free space behind the defense and sent a low strike that beat Spiegel to give New Mexico a quick 0-2 lead in the match.

Oakland looked defeated for the remainder of the first half as New Mexico continued to dominate time of possession and scoring opportunities.

Root's first real threat on goal came in the 31st minute when a perfect cross from Baboucarr Njie was bent into the New Mexico box and laid perfectly at the feet of Peter Wilson who put his subsequent shot straight into the keeper.

The second half presented a completely reenergized Roots squad. Oakland began to dominate time of possession and created a number of premium scoring opportunities, including a 67th minute chance that saw EJ Johnson break through the back line for a one-on-one with the keeper. Johnson couldn't outpace the final United defender, however, and a great tackle prevented a shot attempt.

Roots continued to push for a late goal to narrow the two goal deficit, but it was New Mexico that would find twine again in the 89th minute when Daniel Bruce played a pass across the Oakland penalty area to a wide open Akale who beat Spiegel to ice the contest and give United an 0-3 advantage as time expired.

For their next action, Oakland will return to USL Jägermeister Cup play as they head to Lancaster, California to face USL League One club AV Alta FC in their second Group Stage fixture of the tournament on Saturday, May 31st at 7:30 PM PT.

Talking with Head Coach Gavin Glinton

Give us your initial thoughts on the game.

We can't start matches like that. Some individual errors again cost us. I think a lack of being locked in early, and we're down two goals in six minutes against a good team that's now able to sit back, draw out the game, slow it down, and we're chasing the game again. We created enough chances to definitely be in it, for sure. We still could have come back for sure, in the first half and some good chances in the second half to get ourselves back in the game.

We got a little bit sloppy with our shape in the second half, trying to go and extend and create some pressure and turnovers, which we did, we just didn't turn them into goals. And then, of course, getting extended late, we give up a late goal, but you just can't start matches like that. And that's disappointing and frustrating. Because I thought we came in with a real clarity. I didn't think we were tough enough again until we're two goals down, so tired of repeating that.

How much, when assessing the offensive performance, are you factoring in the performance of Alexander Tambakis in the New Mexico goal, and his saves?

I mean, he came up with some big saves on the night, for sure. You give credit where credit's due. But you know, some of those chances we definitely need to put away. We were in some very, very good positions to finish. There's a little bit on the keeper and a little bit on us that we need to do better in that moment.







