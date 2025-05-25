LouCity Gets Back in the Win Column with Dominant Victory at Monterey Bay

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC's Manny Perez on game night

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Jorge Sanchez) Louisville City FC's Manny Perez on game night(Louisville City FC, Credit: Jorge Sanchez)

That's more like it: After three games across competitions without a victory, Louisville City FC looked more like itself Saturday in a controlling, 2-0 away win over Monterey Bay FC.

Sean Totsch flicked in a first half header, Manny Perez doubled the lead in the second half, and LouCity's defense held a clean sheet at Cardinale Stadium in California.

City - the USL Championship's lone remaining unbeaten team - improved to 6-0-4 as the 2025 season hit the one-third mark. The club's 22 points are just two off the Charleston Battery for the league's best overall record.

"We asked them to put together a full 90 minutes," said coach Danny Cruz. "We felt the last few games, we hadn't done that. I thought the group responded and was excellent in every phase of the game. I thought our mentality was excellent. I thought we created a lot of chances and limited chances. It's a testament to the work the group did. Ultimately, I'm really happy with the three points - really happy with the shutout - and this is certainly a night we should be proud of."

LouCity put 10 of its 17 shots on target Saturday while generating 23 crosses and 13 corner kicks. This went down as the first home loss of the year for a Monterey Bay squad that dropped to 4-4-4.

That's despite Cruz working with a shorthanded squad. Phillip Goodrum, who scored in last weekend's draw with the Hartford Athletic, missed out Saturday, and fellow forwards Sam Gleadle and Brian Ownby remain unavailable. LouCity was also set to see Danny Faundez make his first start in more than a year at Monterey Bay; as it goes, he too was injured in warmups.

Damian Las stepped back between the posts, reaching to his left for a clutch, 57th-minute save when Monterey Bay finally put its first shot on target.

"That was a complete performance from the guys," Perez said. "We talked about a response from a couple of, I guess you could say, results that we don't really want. I think we worked really hard this week in training, and that was just a good response for 90 minutes. We fought hard, got the clean sheet and just have to keep going on from here."

LouCity put Monterey Bay under consistent pressure en route to the opening goal. By the time Totsch headed home a Taylor Davila corner kick in the 20th minute, City had already put three other shots on target.

Perez's exclamation point - registered in the 49th minute - took a bit of individual excellence. Totsch played a long ball over the top that Perez won, then looped a shot over the Monterey Bay goalkeeper.

The boys in purple never appeared threatened from there as Las numbered his fifth shutout, tying the USL Championship lead.

"We talked a lot about mentality," Totsch said. "It's evident when you watch us play that when it's right, you can see it. It's visual. It's infectious. Everyone can feel it. You know what it looks like, and that was kind of what our goal was: If we had the right energy and mentality for the whole game from the very first whistle, that we were going to get the result and everything was going to go our way.

"That's the talent we have on this team and the belief. When you take care of that, the result takes care of itself."

Next up, LouCity breaks from regular season play to continue group stage action in the USL Jägermeister Cup, where the boys in purple are 1-0 so far. They travel to face familiar foe Loudoun United FC at 6 p.m. next Saturday from Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia.

Game Summary: Monterey Bay FC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: May 24, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium

Kickoff: 10 p.m. ET

Weather: 55 degrees, partly cloudy

Scoring

Monterey Bay FC (0, 0, 0)

Louisville City FC (1, 1, 2)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

20' Sean Totsch (Taylor Davila)

49' Manny Perez

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC: 1 - Nico Campuzano, 28 - Sam Guediri (46' 12 - Grant Robinson), 5 - Carlos Guzman, 2 - Nico Gordon, 22 - Joel Garcia Jr., 6 - Wes Fonguck (89' 15 - Miles Lyons), 4 - Alex Lara, 11 - Mayele Malango (78' 8 - Ethan Bryant), 13 - Mobi Fehr (66' 9 - Adam Larsson), 7 - Adrian Rebollar, 20 - Ilijah Paul (66' 31 - Luke Ivanovic)

Subs not used: 14 - Pierce Gallaway, 18 - Sam Gomez

Head coach: Jordan Stewart

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las, 13 - Amadou Dia (88' 70 - Issac Cano), 32 - Kyle Adams, 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 15 - Manny Perez (70' 2 - Aiden McFadden), 17 - Taylor Davila, 31 - Kevon Lambert (70' 11 - Niall McCabe), 7 - Ray Serrano (88' 27 - Evan Davila), 16 - Adrien Perez, 25 - Jansen Wilson (90+3' 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr.)

Subs not used: 24 - Josh Jones

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: Monterey Bay FC / Louisville City FC

Shots: 9 / 17

Shots on Goal: 2 / 10

Expected goals: 0.51 / 1.62

Possession: 50.9% / 49.1%

Fouls: 11 / 12

Offside: 2 / 0

Corner Kicks: 1 / 13

Discipline Summary

Monterey Bay FC:

19' Alex Lara (yellow)

84' Adrian Rebollar (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

23' Kevon Lambert (yellow)

43' Amadou Dia (yellow)

82' Aiden McFadden (yellow)

Referee: Alyssa Nichols

