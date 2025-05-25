Switchbacks Fall to Orange County on the Road
May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled against Orange County on the road, ending in a final score of 3-1.
In the first half, the Switchbacks held 50.9% possession, had 163 accurate passes, and won seven out of ten tackles.
The first goal of the night happened in the 28 ¬Â². Orange County player #10 Tristian Trager ran into the box, then crossed the ball over to the middle to #14 Christopher Hegardt, who sent it in.
Entering the second half, the Switchbacks dominated possession with 68.4%, made seven interceptions, and had 186 accurate passes.
In the 61 ¬Â², Orange County took a corner kick from the left side, sending the ball over #4 Nicholas Benalcazar, who attempted to head the ball in, but ended up passing it to #7 Cameron Dunbar, who tapped it past the goal line.
The Switchbacks responded quickly in the 66 ¬Â². #20 Yosuke Hanya carried the ball up to the far left side of the pitch and quickly passed it to #21 Anthony Fontana. Fontana, without hesitation, found the opportunity to kick the ball low into the far right side of the net, earning the Switchbacks their first goal of the night.
Unfortunately, in the 78 ¬Â², Fontana earned his second yellow card of the night due to a reckless offense, resulting in a red card, making the Switchbacks play down a man.
As the time was getting closer to the final whistle, the Switchbacks never gave up trying to equalize the score, attempting five shots.
In stoppage time, Orange County sealed the final score of 3-1 with one last final goal. In the 90+3 ¬Â², Orange County and Switchbacks players were battling for possession of the ball, but from outside the box, #21 Mouhamadou War gained control and sent it in.
The Switchbacks stay on the road for the next two weeks, battling against El Paso Locomotive and New Mexico United. Then the team returns to Weidner Field on June 14th for Father's Day as they go against the Oakland Roots.
