Goalkeeper Abraham Romero Recalled Back to Columbus Crew
May 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today Columbus Crew had recalled Goalkeeper Abraham Romero.
Romero has played five games for the Switchbacks in the 2025 season, racking up a total of 449 minutes and earning 15 saves.
"Abe is a great example of what we wanted in the building. He greatly helped the goalkeeper core of the club," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "We knew the loan was going to be short, but we saw real quality in everything he did."
The Switchbacks have a three-game road trip with Orange County on Saturday, May 24th, and El Paso Locomotive on May 31st, and New Mexico United, June 7th. The boys then return to Weidner Field on June 14th, as they go head to head against the Oakland Roots for Father's Day!
Images from this story
|
Goalkeeper Abraham Romero with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
