Orange County SC Announces Landmark Five-Year Partnership with F3 Energy Drinks

May 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County, CA - Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is proud to announce a groundbreaking five-year partnership with F3 Energy Drinks, marking one of the longest sponsorship commitments in club history. This new collaboration will bring dynamic fan experiences, exciting activations, and the launch of a signature cocktail - The Energizer - available at all OCSC home games and select events.

F3 Energy Drinks, known for their clean ingredients and performance-focused formulas, align perfectly with OCSC's high-energy, community-driven approach. As part of the multi-year deal, F3 will be prominently featured across OCSC's stadium, digital platforms, and community initiatives.

Dan Rutstein, President of Orange County SC, said:

"We're thrilled to welcome F3 Energy Drinks to the OCSC family. A five-year commitment is a true statement of belief in what we're building here - both on and off the pitch. Our fans demand energy, passion, and innovation - and F3 delivers on all fronts. We can't wait to raise a glass of 'The Energizer' with them at Championship Stadium."

The partnership kicks off immediately, with the full range of F3 drinks available for this Saturday's game against Colorado Springs.







