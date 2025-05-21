Architecture and Project Management Leaders Join Republic Stadium Development Team

May 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's new downtown stadium in The Railyards continues to gain momentum as new partners join the project. Machete Group, MANICA, and House & Robertson Architects, Inc. will serve as the core of the club's stadium development team as the project moves forward with a projected 2027 opening. Republic FC Stadium at The Railyards will create a new home for sports and entertainment in Downtown Sacramento, bringing new life to one of the country's largest urban infill projects and creating the city's newest neighborhood. In addition to professional soccer, the venue will be home to concerts, community events, international soccer, and more. With its partners, Republic FC is working to create a stadium that will meet the needs of the Sacramento community, while serving as a forward-thinking stadium that is ready to expand for the future and can host a variety of events.

"Our development team has been working tirelessly behind-the-scenes to develop a stadium that will not only elevate Republic FC, but enhance the experience for fans, and provide an incredible impact on Sacramento," said Republic FC President & General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We're incredibly grateful for the dedication and effort that the teams at Machete Group, MANICA and House & Robertson Architects have put into this project. Their collective experience with projects in the region, and around the globe, give us an advantage when it comes to building a venue that meets the needs of our community and club."

Machete Group, an industry-leading real estate development and management firm specializing in arenas, stadiums, entertainment venues, and adjacent mixed-use developments, will serve as Republic FC's representative in developing the stadium and adjacent projects. The team will provide Republic FC with support throughout the development process on the stadium. The firm's track record includes Premier League and MLS clubs, as well as NBA, NFL, and NHL clientele. Molly Zinnikas will act as project lead for the Republic FC Stadium.

"Sacramento is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and one of its most underserved sports markets," said David Carlock, Founder and Managing Partner of Machete Group. "The passionate fanbase behind Sacramento Republic FC has already put the club on the map. A new stadium won't just meet surging demand; it will help power one of the most exciting infill developments the city has seen in its history."

MANICA serves as the project's design architect, leading the stadium's overall architectural vision and design direction while bringing specialized expertise in sports venue design. MANICA provides its clients with the unique combination of large-scale project experience and the personality and creativity of a boutique international design studio. With decades of design experience, the team at MANICA has developed over 60 venues in 16 countries. Golden State Warriors' Chase Center and Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium sit in MANICA's portfolio along with Inter Miami CF's Freedom Park, Tennessee Titans' New Nissan Stadium, and the new Chicago Bears Stadium to open in the years to come. In 2023, MANICA developed a new future-proof concept for a downtown stadium for Republic FC that would allow the team to move forward on a new venue. Director and Senior Project Architect David Kelman is leading MANICA's team on the stadium development.

"Republic FC and the City of Sacramento have a vision for the future of this club and this city which will touch the lives of Sacramentans for generations to come," said Kelman. "MANICA is truly grateful to be a member of the stellar development team chosen to carry out that vision. Having the opportunity to help reshape a community is an incredible honor and a responsibility I feel deeply."

House & Robertson Architects joined the development team as the Architect of Record. As executive architects, partnering with architectural design firms like MANICA allows the team to deliberately focus on the nuanced services necessary to deliver complex needs inherent to a stadium. The House & Robertson Architects team portfolio of experience includes sports facilities (renovation at The Forum, Houston Dynamo's East Club, Los Angeles Kings & Lakers Training Facility, and the new entertainment district surrounding The Honda Center at ocV!BE) as well as a familiarity with Sacramento (Downtown Commons retail, cinema and mixed-use hotel tower, and Sacramento International Airport's hospitality spaces.) Principal Alma Jauregui leads the House & Robertson Architects team from the firm's San Francisco practice.

"We are excited to be working on another major project in the heart of Sacramento that will once again redefine the skyline," said Jauregui. "It was an honor to be part of the DOCO development and now we get to bring this new stadium alongside Republic FC and Manica to the Railyards."

Preliminary infrastructure work along 7th street that will connect to Republic FC stadium is set to begin later this month. The project has achieved another milestone by presenting its initial filing to the City of Sacramento's Planning Division. On June 10th, City Council will receive an update on the progress made by the project including the anticipated economic impact of the project including potential jobs, annual visitors, gross economic activity and additional fiscal benefits to the City of Sacramento and the region. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/republic-stadium/.







