Brittni Grenninger Joins Academy Coaching Staff

May 21, 2025

PITTSBURGH - The Riverhounds Academy welcomes a new addition to its coaching staff, introducing Brittni Grenninger as the club's Entry Level Girls Director beginning with the 2025-26 competitive season.

Grenninger comes to the organization with a decorated coaching resumé at both the club and high school levels, and in addition to her academy role, she will serve as the Director of Operations for the Pittsburgh Riveters, the club's Women's First Team in the USL W League.

"Brittni is truly one of the top young coaches in Pittsburgh, and we couldn't be more excited to have her leading RDA programming for U8-U14 girls. Her passion, expertise and dedication to player development make her the perfect fit for this role. I'm happy to welcome Brittni to our club," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Grenninger most recently coached with Steel City FC, where she served as the club's Foundation Phase Leader and Developmental Center Administrator. Steel City teams led by Grenninger captured multiple PA West Classic League titles and won prestigious tournaments, including the Jefferson Cup. Prior to Steel City, she also coached at the club level with First Coast Soccer Academy in Jacksonville, Fla. and Northern Crew SC.

At the high school level, Grenninger experienced success as the head coach at Freeport, North Catholic and Butler. With Freeport, she helped the Yellowjackets reach new heights, winning two section titles, the first of which came in 2016 when her team reached the WPIAL final and PIAA quarterfinals - both also firsts for the program. Her North Catholic team also reached the WPIAL final and PIAA semifinal in 2021, and the next year, she led Butler to a winning record and the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Grenninger entered coaching after a decorated playing career. A 194-goal scorer at Karns City High School, she went on to be a four-year starter from 2006-09 at St. Francis (Pa.) University. She also competed in the Women's Premier Soccer League in 2005-06 with the Steel City Sparks, who reached the National Semifinals in 2005, and with Jacksonville club Florida Sol from 2010-13.







