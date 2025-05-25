Monterey Bay Held Scoreless in Seaside

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (4-4-4, 16 points) was defeated 2-0 by Eastern Conference side Louisville City FC (6-0-4, 22 points) on Hometown Heroes Night at Cardinale Stadium, presented by California Highway Patrol.

Monterey Bay opened the match with a half chance in the 7th minute. Mayele Malango led a counter attack down the right sideline before playing the ball into the box towards Adrian Rebollar, but his right footed shot from just inside the box missed high and wide. Louisville City FC earned its first look on frame five minutes later, but the header by Arturo Ordóñez was saved by the outstretched hand of Nico Campuzano with an incredible diving effort. In the 21st minute, a corner kick allowed Sean Totsch to sneak one past Campuzano with a flicked-on header at the near post and the visitors bagged the opening goal. Louisville City came close to doubling its lead in the 33rd minute with a lofted ball into the box towards Adrien Perez, but his shot was saved by Campuzano and the visitors took the one-goal lead into the halftime break.

Louisville City added a second goal four minutes into the second half with a goal by Manny Perez. Then in the 55th minute, the visitors came close to scoring a third, but Carlos Guzmán managed to clear it off the line with a header. Looking to claw its way back into the match, Monterey Bay looked to have its first of the night with a powerful shot by Malango from the left side that looked destined to curl inside the far post, but the goalkeeper somehow saved the shot with an outstretched left arm. Louisville City pushed forward again in the 62nd minute, but the effort by Adrian Perez missed wide of the left post. Moments after entering the match as a second half substitute in the 66th minute, Adam Larsson pinged a great ball to Malango at the top of the box, but the ensuing shot was blocked out for a corner, to no avail and the match ended 2-0 in favor of Louisville City FC.

Up Next

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Xavi Gnaulati (upper body), Diego Gutiérrez (lower body), Jacob Muir (lower body), and Anton Søjberg (lower body).

Information

Date: May 24, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Cloudy and 55°F

Attendance: 3,002

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

Louisville City FC 1 1 2

LOU: Sean Totsch (Taylor Davila) 20'

LOU: Manny Perez 49'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (5-3-2): Nico Campuzano; Sami Guediri (Grant Robinson, 45'), Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Alex Lara, Joel Garcia Jr.; Wesley Fonguck (Miles Lyons, 89'), Mobi Fehr (Adam Larsson, 66'), Adrian Rebollar; Mayele Malango (Ethan Bryant, 78'), Ilijah Paul (Luke Ivanovic, 66')

Subs not used: Sam Gomez, Pierce Gallaway

Louisville City FC (5-2-3): Damian Las; Sean Totsch, Arturo Ordóñez, Amadou Dia (Issac Cano, 88'), Manny Perez (Aiden McFadden, 70'), Kyle Adams; Taylor Davila, Kevon Lambert (Niall McCabe, 70'); Ray Serrano (Evan Davila, 89'), Adrien Perez, Jansen Wilson (Carlos Moguel Jr., 90+3')

Subs not used: Danny Faundez, Josh Jones

Stats Summary: MB / LOU

Shots: 9 / 17

Shots on Goal: 2 / 10

Saves: 7 / 2

Corner Kicks: 1 / 13

Fouls: 11 / 13

Possession: 50.6% / 49.4%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Alex Lara (caution) 19'

LOU: Kevon Lambert (caution) 23'

LOU: Amadou Dia (caution) 43'

LOU: Aiden McFadden (caution) 82'

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 84'

Officials

Referee: Alyssa Nichols

Assistant Referee: Clarence Clark

Assistant Referee: Seth Martin

Fourth Official: Michael Zapata







