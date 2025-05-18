Switchbacks Win at Home Against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Yosuke Hanya and Aidan Rocha huddle with team

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Yosuke Hanya and Aidan Rocha huddle with team(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds tonight at Weidner Field, earning a win and another clean sheet with the final result of 1-0.

The Switchbacks started the first half strong with a goal in just the 12th minute. From a free kick, #18 Aidan Rocha crossed the ball right into the center of the 18, landing the ball perfectly with Switchbacks Captain #5 Matt Mahoney heading the ball into the back of the net.

After taking an early lead in the first half, the Switchbacks maintained their intensity. The team registered two shots on target, won six tackles, made three interceptions, and completed passes with an 81.6% accuracy rate.

In the second half, the Switchbacks continued to control the game, recording four interceptions, winning three tackles, completing 121 accurate passes, and earning three corners. Colorado Springs has now scored in nine of their ten matches-no team in the USL Championship has found the net more consistently this season.

The Switchbacks head on the road for the next three weeks, battling against Orange County SC, El Paso Locomotive, and New Mexico United. Then the team returns to Weidner Field on June 14th for Father's Day as they go against the Oakland Roots.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.