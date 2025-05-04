Switchbacks Draw 1-1 at Home Against Phoenix Rising FC

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks draw with Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field. Switchbacks led with 18 shots and three on target, with a total of 10 corners won to Phoenix's five. Switchbacks also led in passing accuracy of 82.3%.

In the first half, the Switchbacks held possession at 51% over Phoenix, winning six corner kicks. Phoenix capitalized in the 11th minute, when #9 Ihsan Sacko won possession over a Switchbacks player at the center line, moving the ball into Switchbacks territory. Sacko then sent a quick pass in the box to #7 Jearl Margaritha to score the first goal of the night. Switchbacks continued to add pressure till the 30th minute, when a scramble in the Switchbacks' goal box gave Phoenix an attempted shot, that was saved once by #23 Garven Metusala, a second shot deflected off Metusala right towards #5 Matt Mahoney, who was perfectly positioned at the goal line to make the save.

A slow second half for both teams. Till the 58th minute, when #20 Yosuke Hanya from the 6-yard box passes back to #21 Anthony Fontana between the 18 and penalty line, kicking the ball into the lower right of the net, giving the Switchbacks their lone goal of the night.

During stoppage time 90+4 ¬Â² #24 Abraham Romero was given a straight red card for touching the ball with his hands outside of the box, leading to #1 Christian Herrera entering the pitch. With the red card on Switchbacks, Phoenix was awarded a free kick outside the left side of the 18-yard box. Phoenix's attempt was cleared wide above the left side of the net, resulting in a draw of 1-1.

