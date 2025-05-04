FC Tulsa Fall, 2-1, in the Last Match of a Three-Match Roadtrip

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE - FC Tulsa fall to Orange County SC, 2-1, in a chippy USL after dark affair

The thirteenth meeting between the two Western Conference teams got off to a quick start with Giordano Colli receiving a yellow card in just the second minute of the match after a challenge with Orange County SC midfielder Kyle Scott. Head Referee Trevor Wiseman was quick to the draw in the opening fifteen minutes of the match. In the seventh minute, Orange County SC defender Nico Benalcázar was shown a yellow card for a foul on forward Alex Dalou and Orange County SC coach Danny Stone was shown a yellow for dissent.

Orange County held FC Tulsa to 44.7% possession in the first half and out shot the visitors fourteen to four. Thanks to three saves from Johan Peñaranda, the first half ended in a 0-0 draw.

Just three minutes into the second half, defender Owen Damm was shown a yellow card after a foul on forward Bryce Jamison. Lyam MacKinnon, forward for Orange County, put the home side up ten minutes into the second half lifting a ball over Peñaranda and into the back of the net.

The home side continued to hold possession for much of the second half but in the 74th minute, Harvey St Clair sent a perfectly placed cross into Taylor Calheira to level the match. Calheira has scored seven goals for FC Tulsa across all competitions so far this season.

Unfortunately, six minutes later the home side would find the back of the net once more, Lyam MacKinnon scoring his second of the night.

Goals:

55' - L. MacKinnon

74' - T. Calheira

80' - L. MacKinnon

Cards:

2' - G. Colli

7' - N. Benalcázar

38' - B. Diallo

48' - O. Damm

57' - V. Latinovich

85' - A. Toure

90+6' - T. Calheira

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Harvey St Clair, Alexander Dalou, Taylor Calheira, Stefan Lukic (Subs Used: Al Hassan Toure, Lucas Stauffer, Jamie Webber, Edwin Laszo)

OC: Colin Shutler, Ryan Doghman, Nico Benalcázar, Tom Brewitt, Koa Santos, Kevin Partida, Vuk Latinovich, Cameron Dunbar, Kyle Scott, Bryce Jamison, Lyam Mackinnon (Subs Used: Ashton Miles, Ousmane Sylla, Tristan Trager, Mouhamdou War)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa return to ONEOK Field Saturday, May 10th at 7pm for Mayfest Night as they take on El Paso Locomotive FC. Get your tickets at fctulsa.com/tickets.

