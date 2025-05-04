A New Hope! Orange County SC Defeats FC Tulsa 2-1 on Star Wars Night

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County Soccer Club kept their 6-game unbeaten streak against FC Tulsa after a vigorous match that delivered a 2-1 win against their Oklahoman foes.

The first half featured a vibrant OCSC that dominated possession against FC Tulsa. The County Boys took 14 shots within the 45 minutes while Tulsa only took 4.

Throughout the half, OCSC's midfield was as impenetrable as a sarlacc pit. The team capitalized on Tulsa's multiple turnovers to try and solidify a goal, but were unable to get one past Johan Penaranda.

The second half was where the fun began. Lyam MacKinnon scored his first USL Championship goal in 55' with a quick center net shot that chipped the goalkeeper. MacKinnon celebrated opening his scoring account with a proper Jedi Force stance.

FC Tulsa responded in the 74' but not before fouling Orange County in the penalty box on multiple occasions. The Dark Side were able to get away with it to the dismay of OCSC and their fans.

However, the fouls were in vain as OCSC took the lead in the 80' when MacKinnon brought the power and earned a brace with a sweeping strike into the bottom left corner of the box - a shot with a precision that could bullseye a womp rat. He was assisted by Ryan Doghman whose sharp pass left FC Tulsa frozen in carbonite.

Orange County SC held possession 53% to Tulsa's 47%. FC Tulsa had fewer shots on target than a stormtrooper would with only 1 on goal and 7 shots overall. OCSC had 22 total shots, 8 of them on target.

The match ended after 8 minutes of added injury time, and the County Boys were able to deliver a home win to their fans at the Champ; the celebration rivaled that after the Battle of Endor.

OCSC will return to Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday, May 17th, for our family-friendly Touch-A-Truck event.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

This match marks Game 6 of Orange County SC's unbeaten streak against FC Tulsa.

Lyam MacKinnon scores his first USL Championship goals with a brace in the second half.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 2 2

TUL 0 1 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

55' - OCSC, Lyam MacKinnon

74' - FC Tulsa, Boubacar Diallo

80' - OCSC, Lyam MacKinnon

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

8' - Yellow Card - Nico Benalcazar

10' - Yellow Card - Danny Stone

57' - Yellow Card - Vuk Latinovich

FC TULSA

2' - Yellow Card - Giordano Colli

37' - Yellow Card - Boubacar Diallo

48' - Yellow Card - Owen Damm

85' - Yellow Card - Al Hassan toure

90+6' - Yellow Card - Taylor Calheira

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C] (51' Ashton Miles), Koa Santos, Vuk Latinovich, Kyle Scott, Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman, Kevin Partida, Cameron Dunbar (84' Ousmane Sylla), Bryce Jamison (75' Mouhamadou War), Lyam MacKinnon (84' Tristan Trager)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Chris Hegardt, Pedro Guimaraes, Benjamin Barjolo, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 53% | Shots: 22 | Shots On Goal: 8 | Corners: 9 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 0 |

FC TULSA LINEUP:

Johan Penaranda (GK); Arthur Rogers, Abdoulaye Cissoko [C], Lamar Batista, Harvey St Clair, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo (85' Edwin Laszo), Owen Damm (58' Lucsa Stauffer), Stefan Lukic (45' Al Hassan Toure), Taylor Calheira, Alexander Dalou (58' Jamie Webber)

Unused subs: Bryan Dowd (GK); Kalil ElMedkhar, Delentz Pierre,

Head Coach: Luke Spencer

Possession: 47% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC v. FC Tulsa

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 7

Date: May 3, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA

