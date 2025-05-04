Republic FC Take Winning Ways on the Road, Down Oakland Roots SC

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







In a Norcal rivalry match, Republic FC earned its first road win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Oakland Roots on Sunday afternoon. After playing to a scoreless first half, the Indomitable Club came out of the break with a high press that resulted in an Oakland penalty, converted by Russell Cicerone. A strong defensive showing gave Sacramento its first regular season clean sheet.

Danny Vitiello would stand strong to deny Oakland their first opportunity in the 8th minute. A pass skipped behind Sacramento's backline for Peter Wilson inside the box, but Vitiello closed down the space to deflect the initial shot before collecting the second attempt. The 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year would finish the match with three saves.

Republic FC would respond with chance of its own minutes later, when Jack Gurr's long ball found Russell Cicerone in stride. Cicerone beat the defender to get a shot off from the top of the box, Roots goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh would swat the ball away for his first save of the afternoon.

Sacramento came out strong to start the second half and instantly put the Roots under pressure. It quickly paid off as Jack Gurr was brought down in the box by Baboucarr Njie and the Indomitable Club was awarded a penalty. For the second time this year, Russell Cicerone stepped up to the spot to find the back of the net.

After taking the lead, Republic FC clamped down defensively to hold Oakland without a shot on target for the remainder of the match and earn its first clean sheet of the regular season.

On Wednesday, the Indomitable Club will return to the Bay Area to take on MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. It will be the sixth all-time meeting between the Northern California teams, with Sacramento pulling the upset in the last two head-to-heads. Kick off from Pay Pal Park is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 Oakland Roots SC

USL Championship

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

May 4, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Russell Cicerone (penalty) 48 ' ; OAK - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Lee Desmond (caution) 24', Michel Benitez (caution) 74', Luis Felipe (caution) 84'; OAK - Kai Greene (caution) 22', Baboucarr Njie (caution) 47'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Jared Timmer, Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr, Luis Felipe, Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Nick Ross 82'), Cristian Parano (Dominik Wanner 82'), Russell Cicerone (Blake Willey 72'), Sebastian Herrera

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Rayan Djedje, Ryan Spaulding, AJ Edwards, Da'vian Kimbrough, Lewis Jamieson

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 3, Fouls: 19, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 2

Oakland Roots SC: Kendal McIntosh, Kai Greene, Neveal Hackshaw, Julian Bravo, Baboucarr Njie (Justin Rasmussen 70'), Jose Sinisterra (EJ Johnson 70'), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Tyler Gibson (Daniel Gomez 86'), Camden Riley (Panos Armenakas 53'), Peter Wilson, Wolfgang Prentice (Luis Saldana 86')

Unused Substitutes: Gagi Margvelashvili, Abdi Mohamed, Raphael Spiegel, Ali Elmasnaouy

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 1, Fouls: 22, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 1

