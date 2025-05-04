Defender Ascel Essengue Debuted as Rising Earned a Result Away to the Reigning League Champions

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising picked up its fifth result of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, earning a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on May 3 at Weidner Field. Following the match, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and debutant defender Ascel Essengue discussed the match, the newcomers first 90 minutes in red and black and more.

HEAD COACH PA-MODOU KAH

General thoughts on the match...

"You sit down with a little bit of frustration. I think we should have finished the game because the chances we had and created. The boys fought very hard, but they left some opportunities. I can't blame them. We're here at the home of the champion. (Colorado Springs) is still champions until somebody knocks them off. To get away with a point was nice, but three would have absolutely been better."

On Ascel Essengue making his Rising debut...

"Ascel was unbelievable. I thought he brought composure and calmness into the back line. Again, it was a new back line, a new pairing. He was massive both on and off the ball defensively. I'm very happy and I hope he can continue to play in this manner."

On preparing for Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup match against Houston Dynamo...

"It's a one-off game, and you're looking forward to a one-off game. We're going to recover well (on Sunday) and then it's back to work on Monday."

DEFENDER ASCEL ESSENGUE

On his overall thoughts on the match...

"It was a good game. It was a little difficult with the weather and altitude, but I think collectively we did what we were supposed to do. We were just unlucky to get so many chances and we didn't score. We just have to be prepared for the next game."

On how it felt to make his Rising debut...

"I'm really grateful. It was a good game and I'm very happy. It feels like home."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.