Las Vegas Lights FC Prove Tough Hosts for Loudoun United FC

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV (May 3rd, 2025) - Loudoun United Football Club fall to Las Vegas Lights in a 1-0 loss at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, NV.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club failed to secure a point on the road against Las Vegas, tallying their first loss in USL Championship play since March 22nd. The Red-and-White move to 6-2-0 on the season following the 1-0 loss to Las Vegas at Cashman Field. The first half saw scoring opportunities from both sides, but it was Las Vegas who led at halftime. Despite dominating in possession percentage in the first half, the Red-and-White recorded just one shot on goal in the first 45 minutes. Las Vegas found the back of the net in the 25th minute of play when Johnny Rodriguez placed a header off a cross from Gennaro Nigro into the top right corner, just out of reach for Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux. Loudoun continued to keep possession but could not create solid scoring chances in the Las Vegas final third. The first half would end 1-0 in favor of Las Vegas Lights.

Some second-half adjustments from the Red-and-White saw them pressure the Las Vegas defensive line much more, creating strong chances in the offensive third while still maintaining domination in possession percentage. Loudoun found some real scoring chances from Abdellatif Aboukoura early in the second half, where he had a shot from the 6-yard box that went just over the crossbar, and a header off the crossbar within ten minutes of each other. Late in the second half, Loudoun's Alex Nagy, and Kwame Awuah each found shots on target, but strong goalkeeping from Las Vegas's Raiko Arozarena kept the Red-and-White scoreless through the full 90 minutes. The match would end 1-0 in favor of Las Vegas, ending Loudoun United FC's 5-match win streak in USL Championship league play.

Thoughts from the Club

Acting Head Coach Victor Lonchuk on the unfortunate result against Las Vegas:

"Our guys played a strong game, and I am very proud of our performance. We got some great looks on goal in that second half, but sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce your way, and football games don't give you what you deserve. We will learn and improve off of this as we look to host Lexington SC next weekend."

Notes

Head Coach Ryan Martin did not make the trip to Las Vegas due to personal reasons; First Assistant Coach Victor Lonchuk coached in his place.

Tommy McCabe reached 10,000 career USL Championship minutes in the club's loss to Las Vegas.

Cole Turner made his 2025 season debut for the club, subbing into the match in the 82nd minute of play.

