Orange County SC Gives New Mexico a Hand in 3-0 Loss at Home

May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Returning to Championship Stadium after a tough loss on the road, Orange County SC came out hungry against New Mexico United. With NMU's starting goalkeeper, Alex Tambakis, out on a red card suspension, Kristopher Shakes stepped up for NM for his first 2025 season appearance.

OCSC dominated possession at the start of the half, racking up 7 total shots and 4 shots on target. The County Boys drove momentum with many opportunities in the early minutes of the game, but could not convert. In the 27th minute, Koa Santos conceded a penalty with a hand ball in the penalty area, leading to Talen Maples' penalty kick goal in the 28th minute. OCSC headed into halftime down 1-nil and hungry for more opportunities to score.

The second half did not bring the desired outcome to fruition. In the 54th minute, Santos conceded another penalty to New Mexico, which found its way to the bottom left of the net. OCSC responded with three substitutions, but in the 79th minute a defensive lapse from the Black and Orange led to NMU's third and final goal of the night.

The match ended after three minutes of injury time, but not before a scrum broke out between the two teams, leading to four yellow cards distributed among the players. Even in the rain, both teams played a physical game as New Mexico United fouled 20 times and Orange County SC 13 times. OCSC's final possession was 45%, compared to 55% for NM. NM led in both shots and shots on goal with 14 and 7, respectively, compared to OCSC's 11 and 5.

OCSC is back at the Champ on Saturday, May 26th, for Fiesta de Beer Fest.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

OCSC has not secured a clean sheet in 2025

OCSC has gone 12 games without a clean sheet - Longest streak 15

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

NMU 1 2 3

SCORING SUMMARY:

28' - New Mexico United -Talen Maples

54' - New Mexico United -Talen Maples

79' - New Mexico United - Luiz Nascimento

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

58' - Yellow Card, Kyle Scott

65' - Yellow Card, Bryce Jamison

83' - Yellow Card, Chris Hegardt

90' - Yellow Card, Tom Brewitt

90' - Yellow Card, Ethan Zubak

NEW MEXICO UNITED

31' - Yellow Card, Ousman Jabang

50' - Yellow Card, Gedion Zelalem

65' - Yellow Card, Jaylin Lindsey

90' - Yellow Card, Tomas Pondeca

90' - Yellow Card, Daniel Bruce

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Koa Santos (81' Mouhamadou War), Vuk Latinovich, Kyle Scott, Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman, Kevin Partida (55' Chris Hegardt), Cameron Dunbar (55' Bryce Jamison), Lyam MacKinnon (68' Benjamin Barjolo), Tristan Trager (55' Ethan Zubak)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Ashton Miles, Pedro Guimaraes, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 45% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 2 |

NEW MEXICO UNITED LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)

Kris Shakes (GK); Chris Gloster (75' Will Seymore), Gedion Zelalem (68' Tomas Pondeca), Luiz Nascimento (88' Jace Sais), Mukwelle Akale (87' McKinze Gaines), Talen Maples, Daniel Bruce, Ousman Jabang, Zico Bailey, Kalen Ryden, Thomas Amang (68' Daniel Bruce), Jaylin Lindsey,

Unused subs: Djibril Doumbia (GK); Ricks Ford, Jackson DuBois

Head Coach: Dannis Sanchez

Possession: 55% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC v. New Mexico United

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 9

Date: May 17, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.