Orange County SC Gives New Mexico a Hand in 3-0 Loss at Home
May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Returning to Championship Stadium after a tough loss on the road, Orange County SC came out hungry against New Mexico United. With NMU's starting goalkeeper, Alex Tambakis, out on a red card suspension, Kristopher Shakes stepped up for NM for his first 2025 season appearance.
OCSC dominated possession at the start of the half, racking up 7 total shots and 4 shots on target. The County Boys drove momentum with many opportunities in the early minutes of the game, but could not convert. In the 27th minute, Koa Santos conceded a penalty with a hand ball in the penalty area, leading to Talen Maples' penalty kick goal in the 28th minute. OCSC headed into halftime down 1-nil and hungry for more opportunities to score.
The second half did not bring the desired outcome to fruition. In the 54th minute, Santos conceded another penalty to New Mexico, which found its way to the bottom left of the net. OCSC responded with three substitutions, but in the 79th minute a defensive lapse from the Black and Orange led to NMU's third and final goal of the night.
The match ended after three minutes of injury time, but not before a scrum broke out between the two teams, leading to four yellow cards distributed among the players. Even in the rain, both teams played a physical game as New Mexico United fouled 20 times and Orange County SC 13 times. OCSC's final possession was 45%, compared to 55% for NM. NM led in both shots and shots on goal with 14 and 7, respectively, compared to OCSC's 11 and 5.
OCSC is back at the Champ on Saturday, May 26th, for Fiesta de Beer Fest.
MILESTONES AND FACTS:
OCSC has not secured a clean sheet in 2025
OCSC has gone 12 games without a clean sheet - Longest streak 15
TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME
OCSC 0 0 0
NMU 1 2 3
SCORING SUMMARY:
28' - New Mexico United -Talen Maples
54' - New Mexico United -Talen Maples
79' - New Mexico United - Luiz Nascimento
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
ORANGE COUNTY SC
58' - Yellow Card, Kyle Scott
65' - Yellow Card, Bryce Jamison
83' - Yellow Card, Chris Hegardt
90' - Yellow Card, Tom Brewitt
90' - Yellow Card, Ethan Zubak
NEW MEXICO UNITED
31' - Yellow Card, Ousman Jabang
50' - Yellow Card, Gedion Zelalem
65' - Yellow Card, Jaylin Lindsey
90' - Yellow Card, Tomas Pondeca
90' - Yellow Card, Daniel Bruce
ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)
Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Koa Santos (81' Mouhamadou War), Vuk Latinovich, Kyle Scott, Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman, Kevin Partida (55' Chris Hegardt), Cameron Dunbar (55' Bryce Jamison), Lyam MacKinnon (68' Benjamin Barjolo), Tristan Trager (55' Ethan Zubak)
Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Ashton Miles, Pedro Guimaraes, Gavin Karam
Head Coach: Danny Stone
Possession: 45% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 2 |
NEW MEXICO UNITED LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)
Kris Shakes (GK); Chris Gloster (75' Will Seymore), Gedion Zelalem (68' Tomas Pondeca), Luiz Nascimento (88' Jace Sais), Mukwelle Akale (87' McKinze Gaines), Talen Maples, Daniel Bruce, Ousman Jabang, Zico Bailey, Kalen Ryden, Thomas Amang (68' Daniel Bruce), Jaylin Lindsey,
Unused subs: Djibril Doumbia (GK); Ricks Ford, Jackson DuBois
Head Coach: Dannis Sanchez
Possession: 55% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 0 |
Orange County SC v. New Mexico United
2025 USL Championship | Matchday 9
Date: May 17, 2025
Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium
