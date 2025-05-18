FC Tulsa Get Back in the Win Column with a Shutout in Lexington

May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON - FC Tulsa get all three points in first matchup against Lexington SC with goals from Calheira and Batista

FC Tulsa looked to get back in the win column against the newest Western Conference foe. The opening fifteen minutes didn't look promising for the visiting side as Lexington SC held FC Tulsa to just 32.9% possession. Luckily for the visiting side, Lexington did not register a single shot during that time.

After a foul away from the ball in the 16th minute, by Delentz Pierre, the home side believed they should have been awarded a penalty. Much to the dismay of Lexington SC players and fans, they were not awarded one.

In the 29th minute of play, the first shot for either side was registered. Midfielder Giordano Colli took a shot just outside the penalty arch, which was blocked. The ball was recovered by a Lexington SC player who was fouled by Delentz Pierre. The foul resulted in the first yellow card of the night being shown.

Defender Jacob Greene registered Lexington SC's first shot of the night in the 37th minute of play. A cross was played in from the left side of the box and found Greene's foot on the right edge of the six yard box. Greene's shot was saved by Peñaranda and the post.

Just three minutes later, defender Lamar Batista was fouled inside the box when he was going for the ball after a long throw from defender Owen Damm. The referee pointed to the spot and Taylor Calheira stepped up to take the kick. Calheira sent the ball to the right side of the goal. Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer almost made the save but the ball squeaked by him putting the visitors up 0-1.

The second half began similar to the first with Lexington SC holding FC Tulsa to just 30.7% possession. However the home side was unable to do much of anything with their possession. FC Tulsa held Lexington SC to just two shots in the entire match.

In a last ditch effort, Lexington SC brought everyone forward, including goalkeeper Logan Ketterer for their final corner of the night. Midfielder Sofiane Djeffal stepped out to take the final corner kick of the evening which was cleared away. A foot race ensued between Owen Damm and Ketterer which resulted in Damm sending a perfectly placed ball to defender Lamar Batista, who secured his first goal of the season and the fifth win for the team.

Goals:

41' - T. Calheira (PK)

90+5' - L. Batista (A: Owen Damm)

Cards:

28' - D. Pierre (TUL)

55' - J. Hafferty (LEX)

69' - J. Greene (LEX)

73' - C. Lancaster (LEX)

89' - G. Colli (TUL)

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Lucas Stauffer, Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Owen Damm, Alexander Dalou, Al Hassan, Taylor Calheira (Subs Used: Kalil ElMedkhar and Stefan Lukic)

LEX: Logan Ketterer, Sofiane Djeffal, Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty, Nick Firmino, Marcus Epps, Jacob Greene, Kieran Sargent, Eliot Goldthorp, Speedy Williams, Cory Burke (Subs Used: Daniel Barbir, Cameron Lancaster, Braudilio Rodrigues, Hugo Mbongue)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa has ten days off before heading to San Antonio for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, May 28th. FC Tulsa return to ONEOK Field Saturday, May 31st at 7:30pm for Greenwood Night as they take on Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The club will debut their new "Through the Fire" kits, you can purchase yours here. Read more about the match here and get your tickets at fctulsa.com/tickets.







