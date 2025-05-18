Postmatch Reaction: Phoenix Rising 2 - Monterey Bay FC 0

May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising secured back-to-back victories for the first time this season, dispatching Monterey Bay FC by a score of 2-0 on May 17 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. JP Scearce and Ryan Flood scored the goals, while Jamison Ping picked up an assist as the Arizona trio led Rising to a signiture home result.

Following the match, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah, Scearce and Flood discussed the victory, building off the positive result, the impact of homegrown talent on the roster and more.

HEAD COACH PA-MODOU KAH

General thoughts on the match...

"I think it was a great performance. I was very happy. The only thing you can nitpick is you have more opportunity, maybe, to score goals, but again, we're moving in the right direction. I think it was an overall very good 90-minute performance."

On the mood in the locker room...

"The mood is crazy, because they work so hard for it. We've been a little bit unlucky at home. I'm very proud of the boys. We've gotten some unlucky results at home, but they keep grinding and they keep working. That's why I was saying trust the process. Never lose sight of the process, because wins or results should never change what you're trying to achieve. Football is a long season, so you got to keep going. This is a start. We have the momentum, and to keep the momentum is by doing the small things right every single day."

On not allowing a shot on target...

"Overall, a great 90 minutes of performance. But also, it's wonderful to have the confidence that you're not giving shots away, which in the beginning of the season we were doing a lot. It takes time to form a team to play the way that you want to play, but the biggest thing is always to have the belief and confidence in them. And every single day since we started, they've come in and given us their all."

On how important JP Scearce has been...

"I call (Scearce) my silent leader, because he bleeds this club. He's from here and this club means a lot to him. Every time he steps on the pitch, he's grateful to represent this club and the community. Players like him are very rare because they go about their business, they're not looking for the limelight or anything. He's been very important on the field, but also off the field with his voice."

MIDFIELDER JP SCEARCE

On his goal...

"Not how we drew up the set piece, but I saw the ball pop up and it wasn't going out or staying in and in my head, I was like, 'I have to go win this.' Luckily, I did. I jumped the keeper. I think they were calling for a foul; I didn't touch him. I saw the ball go into the back of the net and ran to the corner to celebrate."

On putting pressure on Monterey throughout the game...

"Even before the game, the team talk was to get an early goal in the first 15 minutes, put pressure on them. I think we could have generated some chances. Maybe they weren't the cleanest chances, but we were going for the early goal. At halftime, we came in and we felt good. We felt we were in control of the game. And in the second half, we had to raise the level a bit, put them under more pressure and get that goal. Thankfully, we were able to get it."

On if sitting deeper on the field was an intentional gameplan...

"No, definitely not. We wanted to be on the front foot. We wanted to high press them. Sometimes that gets a little bit tiring, and naturally they find gaps and we drop off. In the second half, they had a little bit of momentum early on, which is why we dropped off a little bit, but eventually, after the goal we pushed on a little more and were back to the way we were in the first half."

On the controversy surrounding his goal...

"In my head, I was telling myself I had to win this ball, and I went for the ball. I jumped, headed it, and I don't think I made contact with the goalkeeper. That's what they were asking about, but I just went for the ball, and it went in."

On how it feels being in the starting lineup for a consecutive number of games...

"It feels great getting back-to-back wins. Even before the New Mexico game, we put in some decent performances. We're playing a bit better even though the results weren't showing. After last weekend, you could feel a shift in momentum, some belief within the team. After today's game, I think it'll only grow more for us."

On if he feels he's getting into a rhythm...

"I would say so. Obviously, last year was a difficult year for me, and this year, coach has put a lot of trust in me. Getting a lot of minutes playing games consistently, I get a lot of confidence."

On the best part of today's game...

"The best part, I think, was how we closed out the match. Sometimes in previous matches when we're winning, we let it go and let the opposing team come back into the match. Today, we got a second goal and closed out the match and gave it a serious go."

On the team's mentality after recent injuries and suspensions...

"It's normal. Facing these situations is part of football. Obviously, it's not ideal, but it's part of football, and we have to stay strong as a team, and believe in our ability and that we're a good team. That's all there is to it. We know the talent we have on the team."

On if they knew how Monterey was going to play...

"We knew from the previous game how they played. We knew the sort of players they had, but honestly, we focused on ourselves. The first game against them in Monterey wasn't a great game for us, and we had to react to that and respond, and I think we did.

On the upcoming week of rest...

"I think it'll help. We still have some players out injured, and hopefully the extra days will give some time for them to get back healthy."

On what it's been like playing with Ascel Essengue...

"He's been excellent. Since his first game, you see the quality he has, and he's been a solid center back. He's helped us a lot in the last few games that he's been a part of.

DEFENDER RYAN FLOOD

Thoughts on his goal...

"I was in a lot of space because they were in a low block, [the ball] came to me, I took a touch, and I saw the whole world open. It was ideal. I hit it perfect, and next thing you know we're all celebrating together."

On if the coaching staff has encouraged him to take more shots...

"Absolutely. He always wants to see us succeed. You get into a position like that where you can affect the game by taking one strike, he's always going to say yes. He always recommends that we try to put shots on target. Test the keeper...Sometimes you have to take chances."

On the team's first home win...

"It makes us feel like we lifted a big weight off our shoulders. We gave the fans what they've been waiting for all season, and as a group, it brought us a lot closer together. Especially dealing with the injuries that we have, we can get our group back together, push on to the next game, and build off the two wins in a row."

On how the team has matured throughout the season...

"We're a young team, so you notice a lot of people are getting put into a situation where it's a lot more fast-paced football. It's been a bit of a test, and I think we're finally catching our bearings. We're moving forward, and we're only going forward. That's our goal."

On the legacy he wants to leave as an Arizona native...

"There's been huge names in this club. To put myself in a situation where I can build that as well and have my name be in those headlines too, it feels really good."







