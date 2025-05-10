Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Las Vegas Lights
May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled against Las Vegas at Cashman Field, resulting in a draw and a clean sheet.
The Switchbacks came out strong against Vegas from the opening whistle, firing off six shots, winning three tackles, making six interceptions, and maintaining a 63.6% passing accuracy in the first half alone. A notable save from #1 Christian Herrera was in the 15th minute. Las Vegas player #27 Valentin Noel drove the ball right to the top of the box, then sent it straight at the top of the net, but luckily Herrera quickly jumped up, catching it at the top of the net.
Heading into the second half, the Switchbacks anticipated a tough fight against Vegas, with both sides hungry for the opening goal. The Switchbacks dominated possession with 65.3% and maintained an impressive 89.5% passing accuracy. Despite the back-and-forth action and multiple scoring attempts from both teams, the match ended in a scoreless 0-0 draw.
The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on May 17th for Armed Forces Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.
Post Match Quote:
James Chambers
Overall thoughts:
"Thought the boys put in a hell of a shift. Really disapointed to not win the game, as we felt like we were the home team and we were the only ones that wanted to win the game. Really pleased with the clean sheet, but we didn't feel threatened by the opponent."
Match Statistics:
Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (1) LV: Raiko Arozarena (1)
YC: COS: Chambers (14'), Real (80') LV: Nigro (44'), Azcona (53'), Noel (69'), Nocerino (83')
Images from this story
|
Colorado Springs Switchbacks battle the Las Vegas Lights
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025
- Republic FC Draws Indy Eleven - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Rally Back to Get a Point - FC Tulsa
- Elvis Amoh Scores 7th Goal in Last 5 Matches - Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Las Vegas Lights - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rising Become First USL Team to Win Away Against New Mexico United in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Falls to Oakland Roots SC 1-2 - San Antonio FC
- Rising Take Down New Mexico United 2-1 at Isotopes Park - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Battles Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Take Down New Mexico United 2-1 - Phoenix Rising FC
- LouCity's Regular Season Home Win Streak Snapped in Pittsburgh Stalemate - Louisville City FC
- Roots Win 2-1 on the Road Versus Conference Leaders San Antonio FC - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Downed, 3-1, by Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hounds Travail for Gritty Draw in Louisville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2 - New Mexico United
- Hounds Travail for Gritty Draw in Louisville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Keeps Third Clean Sheet in a Row at Home, Draws Detroit 0-0 - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Nets Five in Whipping Lexington SC - Loudoun United FC
- Monterey Bay Digs out 1-1 Draw against Rhode Island FC in Pawtucket - Monterey Bay FC
- Rhode Island FC Battles from Behind to Earn 1-1 Draw vs. Monterey Bay FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Las Vegas Lights
- Switchbacks Fall to New York Red Bulls 4-1
- Switchbacks Draw 1-1 at Home Against Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks Draw 1-1 at Home Against Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks FC and Koa Santos Mutually Terminate Contract