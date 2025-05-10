Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Las Vegas Lights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks battle the Las Vegas Lights

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks battle the Las Vegas Lights(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled against Las Vegas at Cashman Field, resulting in a draw and a clean sheet.

The Switchbacks came out strong against Vegas from the opening whistle, firing off six shots, winning three tackles, making six interceptions, and maintaining a 63.6% passing accuracy in the first half alone. A notable save from #1 Christian Herrera was in the 15th minute. Las Vegas player #27 Valentin Noel drove the ball right to the top of the box, then sent it straight at the top of the net, but luckily Herrera quickly jumped up, catching it at the top of the net.

Heading into the second half, the Switchbacks anticipated a tough fight against Vegas, with both sides hungry for the opening goal. The Switchbacks dominated possession with 65.3% and maintained an impressive 89.5% passing accuracy. Despite the back-and-forth action and multiple scoring attempts from both teams, the match ended in a scoreless 0-0 draw.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on May 17th for Armed Forces Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Post Match Quote:

James Chambers

Overall thoughts:

"Thought the boys put in a hell of a shift. Really disapointed to not win the game, as we felt like we were the home team and we were the only ones that wanted to win the game. Really pleased with the clean sheet, but we didn't feel threatened by the opponent."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (1) LV: Raiko Arozarena (1)

YC: COS: Chambers (14'), Real (80') LV: Nigro (44'), Azcona (53'), Noel (69'), Nocerino (83')

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.