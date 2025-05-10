FC Tulsa Battles Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against El Paso Locomotive FC
May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
(TULSA, OK) - FC Tulsa showcased resilience and unity on Saturday night, securing a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at ONEOK Field. An 86th-minute goal from Kalil ElMedkhar salvaged a point for the home side in a match where Tulsa dominated possession and created numerous scoring opportunities.
El Paso took the lead in the 32nd minute through Wilmer Cabrera Jr., who capitalized on a pass from Amando Moreno. Despite the early setback, FC Tulsa maintained pressure throughout the match, registering 18 shot attempts and six shots on target. The breakthrough came late when ElMedkhar, assisted by Delentz Pierre, found the back of the net to level the score.
"In those moments, it's just about trusting that your teammate is going to have the quality to get the ball into the right spot," said ElMedkhar post-match. "Delentz had the quality there, and I put myself in a good spot for the tap-in on the back post."
Head Coach Luke Spencer praised the team's performance, stating, "We were resilient. We looked more like ourselves today in terms of intensity and willingness to press. We created a lot of chances and set-piece opportunities."
The draw places FC Tulsa at 4-1-3 on the season, with 13 points and two games in hand, maintaining their top 4 position in the Western Conference standings. The team will look to build on this performance as they prepare to face Lexington SC on May 18.
Match Summary:
Final Score: FC Tulsa 1 - 1 El Paso Locomotive FC
FC Tulsa Goal: Kalil ElMedkhar (86')
El Paso Goal: Wilmer Cabrera Jr. (32')
Venue: ONEOK Field, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Attendance: 3,462
