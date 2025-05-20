Matt Real Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 11
May 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO (May 20th, 2025) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Matt Real has been named to the Team of the Week Bench for week 11 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.
Real showed his excellent skills on Saturday against Pittsburgh Riverhounds, earning a passing accuracy of 72%, completing 50 passes, and winning eight duels.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 11
GK - Kris Shakes, New Mexico United
D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa
D - Talen Maples, New Mexico United
D - Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Mikey Maldonado, North Carolina FC
M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - JP Scearce, Phoenix Rising FC
M - Luiz Fernando, New Mexico United
F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Sebastián Herrera, Sacramento Republic FC
F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery
Coach - Khano Smith, Rhode Island FC
Bench - Koke Vegas (RI), Arturo Ortiz (ELP), Matt Real (COS), Jaden Servania (NC), Owen Damm (TUL), Oalex Anderson (NC), Taylor Caheira (TUL)
