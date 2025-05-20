Five-Goal Win Earns Sebastian Herrera and Jack Gurr Team of the Week Honors

May 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Today, USL Championship announced the Week 11 Team of the Week. With standout performances in Republic FC's 5-0 win over the Las Vegas Lights on Saturday night, forward Sebastian Herrera and defender Jack Gurr both earned their first selection of the 2025 campaign.

Herrera would cause trouble for the Lights all night, dropping back to collect the ball before surging forward to pressure the backline. His tenacity paid off in the 30th minute when he connected with a cross from Jared Timmer for the third time this year and found the back of the net to secure his 100th career goal.

The go-ahead score opened the floodgates and the Indomitable Club would add two more goals before the end of the first half. In the 37th minute, Jack Gurr got on the end of a cross from Michel Benitez to net his second goal of the year. Just seven minutes later, Herrera would play playmaker as he laid the ball off for fellow striker Lewis Jamieson to put his shot past Vegas goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena. He would also set up the squad's fourth goal on the other side of the break, drawing a penalty for Nick Ross to convert.

Saturday marked the first time since 2023 that Herrera recorded a goal and an assist in a single contest. He would also add two chances created, five duels won, and two possessions won in the final third. Across all competitions, the Colombian striker leads Republic FC with five goals in 2025. On the right flank, Gurr had one of his best games of the year with a season-high 89% passing, accuracy eight duels won, and four of four duels won, as well as three chances created.

This is the first 2025 Team of the Week selection for both players. Republic FC has been represented in the league's top weekly squad 10 times this year, led by Freddy Kleemann with three selections.

Republic FC will now head into a bye week before returning to action in the USL Jägermeister Cup on May 31, once again hosting Las Vegas Lights at Heart Health Park.







