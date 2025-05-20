El Paso Locomotive FC's Noah Dollenmayer Called up by Dominican Republic for World Cup Qualifiers, Gold Cup

May 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC defender Noah Dollenmayer was named to the 23-man roster for the Dominican Republic for a pair of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches and the 2025 Gold Cup, the club announced today. His absence from the club will begin May 27 and run until the team is through with Gold Cup play.

This is Dollenmayer's second career international call up with the Dominican Republic after he made his debut for the squad in a friendly match against Puerto Rico back in March where he recorded his first career international goal. He is one of two USL Championship players to be selected for the squad.

Dollenmayer has appeared in four matches across all competitions for Locomotive this season. He has recorded 16 clearances including eight against FC Tulsa on May 10 which earned him a USL Championship Team of the Week selection.

The Dominican Republic national team sit in third place in Group E with two games remaining in the second round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. They need to finish in the top two of the group to advance to the final round which will take place from September to November.

The nation qualified for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup after recording six wins in six matches in the CONCACAF Nations League last fall. They find themselves in Group A with Mexico, Costa Rica and Suriname.

Dollenmayer will be unavailable for El Paso Locomotive FC's upcoming matches against Colorado Springs Switchbacks (May 31), Oakland Roots SC (June 7), Orange County SC (June 14) and Monterey Bay FC (June 21) with his availability against San Antonio FC (July 4) dependent on the team's success in the Gold Cup.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC SCHEDULE

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic Friday, June 6 @ 8 p.m. MT

Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Dominican Republic vs Dominica Tuesday, June 10 @ 5 p.m. MT

Estadio Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Mexico vs Dominican Republic. Saturday, June 14 @ 8:15 p.m. MT

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic Wednesday, June 18 @ 5 p.m. MT

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Dominican Republic vs Suriname

Sunday, June 22 @ 8 p.m. MT

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas







