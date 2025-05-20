Midfielder JP Scearce Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 11

May 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising midfielder JP Scearce was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 11, USL announced today. Scearce won a team-high ten duels and four tackles, scoring his first goal with the club since July 2024 as Rising took down Monterey Bay FC by a score of 2-0 on May 17 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"I call (Scearce) my silent leader, because he bleeds this club," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He's from here and this club means a lot to him. Every time he steps on the pitch, he's grateful to represent this club and the community. Players like him are very rare because they go about their business, they're not looking for the limelight or anything. He's been very important on the field, but also off the field with his voice."

The Nogales native's goal in the 65th minute, a powerful header into the bottom off the net off a set piece, turned out to be the game-winner as Rising won its first home match of 2025. In addition to the goal, Scearce made his presence felt with his ten duels won in midfield, in addition to his four successful tackles.

Notably, Scearce is the sixth individual Rising player to be named to the USL Championship Team of The Week this season. He joins Hope Avayevu (Wk. 2, 10), Damián Rivera (Wk. 3), Jearl Margaritha (Wk. 5), Rémi Cabral (Wk. 7) and Collin Smith (Wk. 8/9).

"Last year was a difficult year for me, and this year, (Kah) has put a lot of trust in me," Scearce said. "Getting a lot of minutes playing games consistently, I get a lot of confidence."

Scearce and Rising have next weekend off before returning to action to face Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday, May 28, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada.







