Khano Smith Named USL Championship Coach of the Week
May 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith has been named to the USL Championship Week 11 Team of the Week after leading his team to a pair of shutout wins in a four-day span. The honor is Smith's fourth league recognition in the last two seasons with Rhode Island FC.
In a busy gameweek on the road, Smith led the Ocean State club to a pair of back-to-back shutout wins vs. Eastern Conference opposition to extend the club's season-long unbeaten run to four games. He first bested his former club in a 1-0 win at Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday before dismantling the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a dominant 3-0 win at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday.
The feat not only marked the first stretch of back-to-back wins all season, but was also the first time the club has ever collected back-to-back shutout road wins. The six-point swing, which marked the tail end of a marathon stretch of five games in 14 days for Smith's squad, saw the Ocean State club shoot from 10th to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
After making a season-high five saves in the win vs. Tampa Bay, RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas was also named to the Team of the Week's bench. Smith and Vegas are the fifth and sixth Rhode Island FC honorees named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2025:
WEEK DATE NAME HONOR 3 3/25/25 JJ Williams Team of the Week 5 4/8/25 Clay Holstad Team of the Week 5 4/8/25 Albert Dikwa "Chico" Team of the Week 5 4/8/25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week 11 5/20/25 Koke Vegas Team of the Week (Bench) 11 5/20/25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week
Up next, Smith, Vegas and the rest of the Rhode Island FC squad will return to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m. against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Tickets are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 20, 2025
- Khano Smith Named USL Championship Coach of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Midfielder JP Scearce Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 11 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Five-Goal Win Earns Sebastian Herrera and Jack Gurr Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Matt Real Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 11 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named AT&T NWSL Player of the Week - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Khano Smith Named USL Championship Coach of the Week
- Rhode Island FC Extends Unbeaten Run to Four with 3-0 Win over Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Finishes Two-Game Road Trip at Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies: May 17, 2025
- Rhode Island FC Earns Second Road Win of Season, 1-0 at Birmingham Legion FC