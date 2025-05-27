Takeaways from Roots 0-3 Loss vs New Mexico United
May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
After back-to-back contests on the road, Saturday's home game versus New Mexico United was likely not the contest Roots fans were hoping for in their return to the Coliseum for the first time in nearly three weeks. Following the 0-3 loss, Oakland has fallen in three of their last four USL Championship matches and sits in 11th place in the Western Conference table holding a 3-1-7 record on the 2025 season.
Roots will have another crack at a lower division opponent for their next action, as they prepare to face USL League One side AV Alta FC in their second Group Stage fixture of this year's USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday. Before then, we draw some takeaways from Oakland's meeting with New Mexico:
You Miss 100% of the Shots You Don't Take
The final score was more lopsided than the actual facts and figures of the match would suggest it should have been. While Roots failed to find the back of the net, it wasn't for lack of trying. Oakland put up 10 shots in the contest, tying their season high. Four of those shots found their way to the target, making Saturday only the second time this season that Roots have fallen when reaching that mark. New Mexico's keeper was stellar between the posts, but if Oakland keeps putting shots towards their mark, the goals will start to follow.
Down Quick
Soccer is a difficult enough task as it is, and playing down two goals makes it even harder. It only took six minutes versus New Mexico to go down those two goals, and that deficit allowed United to dig their heels in and dictate the tempo and style of the match moving forward. Roots have allowed three goals in the first 15 minutes of play in their last three contests - a trend that Oakland needs to buck rapidly. Stronger starts will allow Roots a chance to settle into games, and perhaps play from in front rather than chasing leads.
A Tale of Two Halves
On multiple occasions this season, it seems as if there are two completely different Roots squads playing in the first and second halves of matches. This was surely the case on Saturday, as Oakland looked flat and uninspired in the first half, only to come out in the second and dominate the pitch for a majority of the frame. If whatever is happening at halftime to bring Roots to life could begin happening before kickoff, Oakland would instantly become a very tough team to play.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2025
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Las Vegas Lights FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Takeaways from Roots 0-3 Loss vs New Mexico United - Oakland Roots
- Monterey Bay Begins Hunt for 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup - Monterey Bay FC
- Vacter Chosen for Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Tyler Pasher's Performance at Miami Garners Team of the Week Honors - Birmingham Legion FC
- Andy Cabrera Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 12; Frank Daroma, Ricky Ruiz, Beto Avila Named to Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- RIFC Partners with Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence to Launch TerRIFC Kids Read & Play Initiative - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity, Racing Launch Partnership with New Horizons Foot and Ankle Associates - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising and Midfielder Giulio Doratiotto Mutually Part Ways - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns a Draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hartford Travel to Indy Eleven in Search of Three Points - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Re-Acquires All-Time Leading Scorer Lancaster in Loan Deal - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Takeaways from Roots 0-3 Loss vs New Mexico United
- Roots Concede Two Goals Early, Fall 0-3 at Home to New Mexico United
- Roots Return Home for Clash with Conference Leaders New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Partnership with Oakland Zoo
- Takeaways from Roots 2-4 Loss at North Carolina FC