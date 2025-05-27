Andy Cabrera Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 12; Frank Daroma, Ricky Ruiz, Beto Avila Named to Team of the Week
May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Andy Cabrera was selected as the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 12 after his brace last weekend against Las Vegas Lights FC. Frank Daroma, Ricky Ruiz and Beto Avila also earned nods to the Team of the Week after standout performances in the 2-1 comeback victory at Cashman Field.
ANDY CABRERA
Cabrera has been on fire as of late with his pair of goals on Saturday bringing his monthly total to six and his yearly total to nine, good for second in the USL Championship Golden Boot race. His header in the first half leveled things up while his quick heel flick to win the match is a Goal of the Week nominee.
FRANK DAROMA
A key component of Locomotive's recent success, Daroma's impact has been felt on both sides of the field. He won eight of his nine duels on Saturday night while also creating five scoring chances for Los Locos. His assist in the first half was coupled with some shifty footwork that gave him space to cross in a ball that found the head of Cabrera to tie things up before the break.
RICKY RUIZ
Ruiz held steady in the left back position for Locomotive contributing a team-high six tackles and winning three of them. He also led the team with 93 touches and completed 67 of 71 passes on the night including 18 of 20 in the final third.
BETO AVILA
Avila provided consistent pressure in the final third for Los Locos recording a team-high three shots on target and nine touches in the Lights' box. He also set up the match-winning goal with a nifty pass to Cabrera for his third assist in league play this season.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 12
GK - Alex Tambakis, New Mexico United
D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC
D - Guillaume Vacter, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
D - Chris Gloster, New Mexico United
M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery
M - Frank Daroma, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC
M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC
F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery
F - Mukwelle Akale, New Mexico United
Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery
Bench - Eric Dick (PIT), Grant Stoneman (RI), Ricky Ruiz (ELP), Nico Benalcazar (OC), Leo Fernandes (TBR), Beto Avila (ELP), Tyler Pasher (BHM)
