Hartford Travel to Indy Eleven in Search of Three Points

May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford is back on the road with a trip to Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis for a matchup against the Indy Eleven. Both sides are looking to move up the table with a win in this game. FW Kyle Edwards and MF Aodhan Quinn will be players to watch in this fiercely contested match.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. INDY ELEVEN

WHEN: Saturday, May 28th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Michael A. Carroll Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: WCTX MyTV9, wtnh.com or ESPN+

Match Up History

Hartford Athletic have faced off against Indy Eleven nine times since 2019, with an overall record of 2-5-2. In the most recent matchup between the two sides, the score remained tied at 0-0 after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Athletic was the dominant team in my areas, maintaining 57.3% of possession and winning more duels (55.2%), aerial duels (61.5%) and tackles (66.7%) than the Indy Eleven. The Boys in Green also worked hard offensively, with more final third and penalty area entries (61 and 31 respectively), crosses (22) and corners (7) than the Indiana side. One of Hartford's best chances of the game came in the 60th minute, as Kyle Edwards got his head on the end of a Danny Barrera corner kick. Edwards jumped high above everyone else and got great contact with the ball, but it landed just over the crossbar.

Backline Boss

As the season advances and the Green & Blue start looking to take home more points, veteran captain Jordan Scarlett (DF) will have a big role to play. Scarlett returns this year for his second season with Hartford Athletic and his second stint as captain of the team. So far this year, Scarlett has played all 720 available minutes of USL Championship play, one of only three on the team to have achieved this (GK Antony Siaha and DF Sebastian Anderson are the other two). His stats across all categories speak to his contributions during those 720 minutes. Scarlett leads the team in clearances (39) and passes (403), while ranking in the top five in blocks (3), tackles (10), duels won (35) and aerial duels won (11). With eight USL Championship seasons and three years in the MLS under his belt, the Bronx, New York native has surely seen it all. Scarlett's leadership and experience can be counted on as Hartford fights to continue the recent positive momentum.

Staying Strong Through 90

While some teams lose momentum in the final stanza of the match, Athletic tend to turn up the heat a few notches for the second 45'. In almost every game this season, Hartford has taken a greater number of shots in the second half than in the first, showing that playing out the full 90 minutes is no problem for the Green & Blue. In Hartford's last four games, for example, the team unleashed a barrage of attempts on goal in the second half with five, ten, six and five shots compared to one, zero, two and four in the first halves, respectively. However, Hartford has scored an equal number of goals before and after going into the locker room for halftime, at five each half over the course of the season, including US Open and Jägermeister Cup games.

About the Opponent

The Indy Eleven are 1-3-4 in USL Championship play so far this season. This puts the Indiana side in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, one spot above Hartford Athletic. Interestingly, the Indy Eleven are 0-2-2 at home and 1-1-2 while on the road, earning only two points at Michael A. Carroll Stadium compared to five while playing on another team's turf. Outside of regular season matches, Indy has also participated in both the US Open Cup and the USL Jägermeister Cup. Indy won its first game of the US Open Cup 1-0 against Miami FC but fell to Philadelphia Union in the Round of 32 on penalty kicks (5-4) after 120 minutes of play ended in a 1-1 draw. In the Jägermeister Cup, the Indy Eleven faced off against two USL1 sides, Forward Madison FC who they beat 4-0 and One Knoxville who they defeated 1-0.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Kyle Edwards, FW, #71

Coming off the bench in the 78' during Hartford's game last week against Louisville City FC, Kyle Edwards had an immediate impact. Within seconds of entering the pitch, Edwards helped create a scoring opportunity for the Green & Blue. A ball was lofted up to him at the top of the 18 which he beautifully redirected with his head into the path of Mamadou Dieng for a shot that skirted just wide of the goal. Edwards also scored the game-tying goal in the 88th minute, with another well-directed header off a corner kick from Sebastian Anderson. As one of only two players that has been with the club for three consecutive seasons, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines native has plenty of experience in high-pressure situations. In a match where both teams will be fighting hard to take home three points, a game-changer that comes off the bench could be the difference between a win and a loss for Hartford.

Indiana - Aodhan Quinn, MF, #14

Aodhan Quinn will be a player to watch in this week's matchup against Indy Eleven. The San Diego, California native has been an important part of Indy's offense so far this season. He has scored two goals and is tied for fifth place in the league in assists, with three. The 6'1 midfielder has been a mainstay of the Indy Eleven lineup, starting all eight games and playing 697 of the 720 minutes available of USL Championship play. Quinn was nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week honors for Week 4. The goal that earned him the nomination came during Indy Eleven's game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the form of a beautifully placed free kick that curled up and around the wall, nestling perfectly in the bottom left corner out of the goalkeeper's reach. Unfortunately, Quinn's goal in stoppage time was not enough to give the Indiana side the win, as the game finished 3-2 for the Switchbacks.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.