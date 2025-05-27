Vacter Chosen for Team of the Week
May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Guillaume Vacter was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12, the league announced this afternoon.
It is the first such honor for Vacter, a first-year pro from Paris by way of the University of Connecticut, who was outstanding at center back in the Riverhounds' 1-0 win at Rhode Island FC last Saturday. Joining him with a spot on the Team of the Week's bench was goalkeeper Eric Dick, which marks the first weekly honor of 2025 for the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year.
Vacter won all three tackles and 8 of 11 duels overall against Rhode Island to earn his spot in the league's best 11. He also added four clearances, won possession six times and contributed a key blocked shot from his spot in the Hounds' back three.
That 90-minute weekend performance came just three days after Vacter logged 73 minutes in the midweek Open Cup loss at the Phildelphia Union, a match in which he had eight clearances, intercepted four passes and won 4 of 7 duels.
Also playing a large role in the shutout was Dick, who matched his season high with five saves against Rhode Island, including three in the first 17 minutes. It was his fifth clean sheet of the season in all competitions, and his 19th in a season and a half with the Hounds.
The Hounds are back at Highmark Stadium at 7 p.m. this Saturday. They will face Rhode Island FC for the second straight week, but this time, it will be in a USL Jägermeister Cup match.
