LouCity, Racing Launch Partnership with New Horizons Foot and Ankle Associates

May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







New Horizons Foot and Ankle Associates is now a key medical partner of Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville FC and their respective youth academies, it was announced Thursday.

Led by New Horizons' managing partner Dr. Chirag Patel and advisory board director Dr. Ajay Suman, the partnership reflects a shared mission to set a global standard for athlete care in professional soccer - from youth players to high-level professionals.

"We are thrilled to work with such a world-class operator in Dr. Patel," said Soccer Holdings' president, James O'Connor. "He is an expert in his field, and we are so fortunate to have his team making an impact on our athletes with their revolutionary approach."

New Horizons' work with LouCity and Racing will aim to lower injury risk and prevent overuse conditions common in soccer. Its services include state-of-the-art treatments such as advanced laser medicine and a dedicated sports motion laboratory. Personalized, data-driven protocols will maximize each athlete's unique potential, delivering the type of incremental improvements that make all the difference at the professional level.

Already, LouCity defender Aiden McFadden overcame an injury scare this past offseason thanks to New Horizons' cutting-edge treatments. Not only did McFadden avoid surgery, but he also credits Patel's approach for "extending the longevity of my career."

"To put it bluntly, Dr. Patel may have saved my toe, which in my profession is critical," McFadden added. "I love Louisville City because of the people that make it what it is. Everyone cares about the club - and more than that, they care about each other. I know Dr. Patel will extend the longevity of my career. As a competitor, I'm glad he'll be helping my guys."

As a fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Patel is an award-winning innovator in the sports medicine space. He's addressed the House of Lords in the UK Parliament on innovations in the field, and he's also locally known as an expert with frequent appearances in Louisville media.

In addition to its work with LouCity and Racing, New Horizons also supports professional athletes from the English Premier League and Major League Soccer in along with the NFL, NBA and MLB. New Horizons' work with the clubs' youth academies will focus on education in injury prevention and development of foundational habits that support long-term wellness.

"I live a pretty active lifestyle and over the last several years have been experiencing foot and ankle pain," said Brad Gordon, Soccer Holdings' senior director of partnership development. "Past experiences only masked the pain with injections, and I was told that, eventually, surgery would be my next best option. Dr. Patel and his innovation gave me several other options that have me back on my feet and feeling great. I continue to feel better and better everyday."

With this partnership, New Horizons Foot and Ankle Associates is proud to serve as a medical pillar for Louisville's professional soccer organization - delivering the best in modern medicine, innovation, and athlete care to ensure peak performance today and healthier careers tomorrow. Fans can visit kyfootdoctor.com for more information.







