Tyler Pasher's Performance at Miami Garners Team of the Week Honors

May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - With a goal and playing a part in the other, Tyler Pasher left his mark in South Beach over the weekend as Birmingham Legion FC snapped Miami FC's five-match unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory over its Eastern Conference foe. For his strong efforts, the Canadian forward was named to the bench for the Week 12 USL Championship Team of the Week on Tuesday.

"Tyler is one of the best players in our league," Legion FC coach Mark Briggs said following the win. "The energy he shows as he plays consistently and he is always a threat. We've got to get high-level performances for us to be at our best. There's still more to come from him."

It marks Pasher's debut to the Team of the Week for 2025 after getting selected three times last season.

The 31-year-old opened Birmingham's scoring account against Miami in the 48th minute with a strong left-footed strike off a cross from Dawson McCartney for his first goal of the season. Pasher then tallied another shot on target in the 74th minute that Miami FC goalkeeper Bill Hamid was unable to corral, leading to a go-ahead tap-in from forward Ronaldo Damus. For the match, Pasher led the Three Sparks with two total chances, while completing 24 of his 30 passes.

El Paso Locomotive FC forward Andy Cabrera was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for Week 12 after recording a two-goal performance in his side's 2-1 victory on the road against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 12

GK - Alex Tambakis, New Mexico United: Tambakis posted a four-save shutout in United's 3-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC to move within one of equaling the USL Championship's regular season shutouts record while posting a -1.16 Goals Prevented mark in the performance.

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC: The veteran center back scored the opening goal in LouCity's 2-0 victory on the road at Monterey Bay FC as the side remained undefeated in USL Championship play while also winning 5 of 5 tackles and 12 of 17 duels and recording two blocked shots, five clearances and two interceptions.

D - Guillaume Vacter, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The French center back played a key role in the Hounds' 1-0 victory on the road at Rhode Island FC, winning 3 of 3 tackles and 8 of 11 duels while making four clearances, six recoveries, two interceptions and blocking one shot.

D - Chris Gloster, New Mexico United: The former United States youth international scored his first goal of the season, opening the scoring in just the third minute of United's 3-0 win against Oakland, and defensively he recorded three interceptions and six recoveries while completing 44 of 53 passes.

M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery: The Colombian winger recorded a goal and assist in the Battery's 3-1 win against Detroit City and logged the most touches of any player in the contest, completing 46 of 60 passes and 2 of 2 dribbles and recording two shots and three chances created overall.

M - Frank Daroma, El Paso Locomotive FC: The Sierra Leone native recorded one assist and five chances created in Locomotive's comeback victory against Las Vegas, while completing 59 of 61 passes and winning 8 of 9 duels in the center of midfield.

M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC: Hegardt scored the opening goal in OCSC's 3-1 victory at home to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and completed 22 of 25 passes while recording six chances created and winning 5 of 5 duels and winning one tackle defensively.

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC: The 24-year-old recorded one assist and had four chances created in Louisville's 2-0 win on the road in Monterey Bay, and notched two shots while recording seven recoveries defensively.

F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC: Cabrera scored a pair of goals as Locomotive rallied past Las Vegas Lights FC for a 2-1 win at Cashman Field and had three shots and two chances created overall while completing 15 of 21 passes, extending his streak to four consecutive games with a goal contribution.

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery: Jennings scored a pair of goals to equal a Championship record for consecutive games with a goal contribution at nine games as the Battery took a 3-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium and had four shots overall while also winning 2 of 2 tackles and 4 of 10 duels.

F - Mukwelle Akale, New Mexico United: Akale recorded a goal and assist as New Mexico took a 3-0 victory on the road against Oakland Roots SC and notched three shots and two chances created overall while completing 29 of 38 passes and recording seven recoveries defensively.

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery: Pirmann's side claimed its seventh consecutive league victory - a club-best in the USL Championship era - with a 3-1 win against Detroit City FC that saw the Battery hand Le Rouge their first home defeat since last August.

Bench - Eric Dick (PIT), Grant Stoneman (RI), Ricky Ruiz (ELP), Nico Benalcazar (OC), Leo Fernandes (TBR), Beto Avila (ELP), Tyler Pasher (BHM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.