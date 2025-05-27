LouCity Re-Acquires All-Time Leading Scorer Lancaster in Loan Deal

May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC forward Cameron Lancaster

Louisville City FC has re-acquired forward Cameron Lancaster, the club's all-time leading goal scorer, in a loan deal with Lexington SC.

The 32-year-old Lancaster occupies a significant place in LouCity history having tallied 88 goals across all competitions, including 84 between the USL Championship regular season and playoffs. He also scored the lone goal in the 2017 USL Championship Final, delivering LouCity's first title with a 1-0 victory over Swope Park Rangers.

Terms of the loan were not disclosed.

"I'm delighted to be back," Lancaster said. "This is a club and city that has a special place in my heart. I'm just looking forward to getting started and to contribute to what is shaping up to be a successful season."

This will mark Lancaster's third stint in Louisville. He played for LouCity from 2015 to 2018 as the club first launched, then again from 2020 to 2023. He joins Niall McCabe as the only two players from LouCity's inaugural roster still at the club.

In 2018, Lancaster set the USL Championship's single season scoring mark with 25 regular season goals, a record which stood until last season when Charleston's Nick Markanich surpassed it with 28. Lancaster finished the 2018 season with 28 goals across all competitions that season, which is still a club record. Lancaster is the only player in LouCity history to eclipse the 20-goal mark in a single season.

With 80 career USL Championship regular season goals, having also made a stop at Nashville SC, Lancaster is the USL Championship's active leading scorer. He sits third on the league's all-time scoring chart behind Dane Kelly (106 goals) and Neco Brett (81 goals).

Lancaster originally arrived to Louisville City from his native England. A Tottenham Hotspur youth player, Lancaster made one appearance for Spurs in the Premier League in 2012. He also played for Dagenham & Redbridge and Stevenage of the English lower leagues before coming to the United States.

