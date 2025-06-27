Hartford Eyes Third Jägermeister Cup Win at Home against Detroit

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







After a confident 3-0 win last week at Trinity Health Stadium, the Boys in Green square off with Detroit City FC in the final game of a four game June home stand. Hartford will be looking to capitalize on last week's momentum and add another win to their unblemished USL Jägermeister Cup record. The first 500 fans into the stadium get a free ice cream in celebration of Dillon's birthday and the first 1000 fans get a free fire helmet for Junior Fire Marshal Night presented by The Hartford.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. DETROIT CITY FC

WHEN: Saturday, June 28th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: Dillon's Birthday & Junior Fire Marshal Night pres. by The Hartford

xG Masterclass

We've talked about xG before and we're going to talk about xG again. If Hartford's offensive statistics against Charleston two weeks ago were impressive, then the stats from the matchup against Loudoun United can be considered earth-shattering. Hartford logged 21 shots with 12 on target last Friday, a significant increase over the already-remarkable effort against Charleston that showed 15 shots with five on target. Proving that quality was just as important as quantity, the Boys in Green earned an xG of 6.64, more than double their season-high of 3.0. This set a club record and is fourth all time for expected goals during USL Championship regular season play. Athletic also tallied 18 crosses, five corners and 10 big chances, proving they had no problem creating offensive opportunities against Loudoun United.

Records Within Reach

With his brace against Loudoun United, Edwards moved into a tie with Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. for second all-time in club history in goals scored, with 15. Dieng's contribution last Friday moved him into a tie for third place with Prince Saydee, at 14 goals apiece. Hartford Athletic great Danny Barrera maintains the lead after scoring 18 goals over his career with the Green & Blue. With plenty of games left in the season, things could easily change and new records could be set this year. On another note, Edwards and Dieng both earned themselves spots on the USL Championship Team of the Week with their performances against the northern Virginia side. Dieng also secured a shoutout on the USL Rising Stars list for the week.

As It Stands

Saturday's match against Detroit City FC will be Hartford's third contest in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Athletic currently stands in second place in the group, with the same record as first-place Rhode Island FC and falling behind only on goal differential. The Boys in Green defeated Portland Hearts of Pine 2-0 back in April and bested USL1 side Westchester SC 3-2 in May to clinch a 2-0 record in the tournament. Detroit City FC holds the fourth place spot in the group of six teams. The Michigan side won their first game of the competition 1-0 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC but fell to Portland 4-2 in their second match, bringing the team's record to 1-1 overall.

About the Opponent

Detroit City FC is 5-4-5 in regular season play this year, earning 20 points and ranking them fifth in the Eastern Conference. Head Coach Danny Dichio's side is 2-1-2 at home and 3-3-3 when playing on another team's turf. As the season continues, Detroit will be looking to repeat or improve upon their 2024 performance in the USL Championship which saw them finish third in the Eastern Conference and clinch a postseason spot. Against Hartford, Detroit holds a 3-1-3 record overall. When playing at Trinity Health Stadium, DCFC is 2-1-1 against the Green & Blue. However, in the three most recent contests between the two sides, the Boys in Green have the upper hand with a record of 1-0-2.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Kyle Edwards, FW, #71

Kyle Edwards is in an incredible run of form and will be a player to watch this weekend. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines native currently leads the team in goals with five which put him one spot outside the top ten goalscorers in the league this season. His two goal performance against Loudoun United made the 6'1" forward one of only two players in club history to record three braces for Hartford, the other being Prince Saydee who recorded all 3 in the 2023 season. In this same match, Edwards led the team with an individual xG of 2.25, registering six shots, three shots on target and three big chances.

Detroit - Carlos Herrera, GK, #21

Carlos Herrera will be the player to watch on Detroit's side of the field during Saturday's match. The 6'1" goalkeeper had an outstanding performance in DCFC's 2-0 win over Miami last week, posting four saves and earning USL Championship Team of the Week honors, as well as being nominated for Save of the Week. The save that secured Herrera a spot on the list was a double shot-stopping play on a Miami corner kick, with both blocked shots coming from inside the 6-yard box. The shutout marked his fourth in 10 appearances with the Michigan side and puts him in a tie for sixth place in shutouts among goalkeepers in the league. If Hartford can maintain the offensive push shown last game, Herrera will have a lot of work to do on Saturday.

