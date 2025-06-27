Monterey Bay Visits the Oakland Coliseum for a Fixture with Roots SC in Round 3 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup

OAKLAND, California - Monterey Bay FC travels to Oakland for an intriguing cup match against Roots SC at 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum in Round 3 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup competition. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay returns to USL Jägermeister Cup play in a three-way tie at the top of the group table in points with six. Groups in this competition are decided first and foremost by goals scored, putting the Seasiders in third with four goals scored, while Las Vegas and Sacramento sit just above with five apiece. Through the first two rounds of the competition, Monterey Bay defeated USL League One side Spokane Velocity 1-0 in a midweek match before earning a 3-2 win at home over Orange County SC that same weekend. On the other hand, Oakland has not had a happy Jägermeister Cup so far, with a loss and a draw (lost in penalties) against Spokane and AV Alta through two matches played. However, it will be new Oakland manager Benny Feilhaber's fourth match at the helm, so look for Roots SC to come out with renewed energy.

In the first meeting between the sides this season, Monterey Bay came from behind to defeat Oakland 3-2 in the club's home opener at Cardinale Stadium on March 15. Because of the addition of the Jägermesiter Cup to the schedule, this coming weekend will also not be the last fixture between the two rivals this season. Monterey Bay is set to return to the Coliseum once again on August 30.

Oakland Roots SC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland, California

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 66°F

USL Jägermeister Cup: Group 1 Table

Team Points Record GF GA GD

Sacramento Republic FC 6 2-0-0 5 0 +5

Las Vegas Lights FC 6 2-1-0 5 6 -1

Monterey Bay FC 6 2-0-0 4 2 +2

Spokane Velocity 3 1-1-0 2 2 0

e - AV Alta FC 2 0-2-1 3 5 -2

Oakland Roots SC 1 0-1-1 3 4 -1

Orange County SC 0 0-2-0 3 6 -3







