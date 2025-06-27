Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Score Big Win: Oakland's Soccer Clubs Find Permanent Home at Former Raiders Facility

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







In a game-changing move for Oakland's sports community, Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club (SC) have secured a long term home at 1150 and 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway through a 15 year lease deal with Redco Development. In a transaction facilitated by Oakland Roots and Soul SC, the City of Oakland and Alameda County finalized an agreement to sell the former Oakland Raiders headquarters, now known as the UCSF Health Oakland Roots and Soul Performance Center, to the Club's partner Redco for the teams to continue to use the facility. The site features a two-building complex with multiple soccer fields and is located in the Harbor Bay Business Park in Alameda. For the past four years, the club has used the property as its training facility, under a license agreement with the City and County. This milestone ensures the club's continued presence in the community and solidifies its foundation for future growth.

"Having a strong training facility is vital to the success of our club," said Oakland Roots and Soul SC President Lindsay Barenz. "We are grateful to the City of Oakland, the County of Alameda, and Redco for helping us secure a long-term home next door to the Oakland Airport, which is a huge step towards our long-term sustainability in Oakland."

The agreement will allow the club to continue to use the performance center, which includes an 18,000-square-foot building with indoor training facilities and 5 acres of sports field. The club has called this performance center home for the past four seasons and has become recognized as one of the best soccer facilities in the United Soccer League and the entire Country. So much so that the facility has played host to prominent teams such as the Mexican Men's National Team, C.D. Chivas, La Liga sides Real Sociedad and Sevilla, Wrexham F.C. and the Wales Women's National Team, among many others.

"Roots and Soul are building something really special here in the East Bay, and we're honored to help anchor that vision with a permanent home" shares Redco's Managing Partner Chris Freise. "It's a win for the club, for the city, and sports fans across the Bay Area."

In addition to the performance center, the property features a second 100,000-square-foot headquarters office building with dedicated areas for players and staff, such as locker rooms, training rooms, media and meeting rooms, offices, and a small auditorium for presentations. This multifunctional space allows the club to expand operations.

"This agreement is great news for Oakland and our entire sports community," declares Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee. "By securing a long-term home for the Oakland Roots and Soul, we're not only ensuring the growth and success of these teams, but we're also investing in our city's future, building community pride, boosting local economy, and continuing to position Oakland as a dynamic sports destination."

In addition to the impact of hosting top soccer teams from around the world, the facility has served as a hub for Oakland Roots and Soul grassroots coaching workshops, NorCal Soccer events, and Oakland Roots and Soul SC Purpose events. The facility's versatility and quality allow both the men's and women's teams to excel in every aspect, on and off the field.







