Indy Eleven Partners with WRTV 6 for Six Saturday Night Telecasts

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven has announced that six Saturday night games, including tomorrow's USL Jägermeister Cup match against Birmingham Legion FC, will air on WRTV, The E.W. Scripps Company's ABC affiliate in Indianapolis.

The "Voice of Indy Eleven" for all 12 seasons of the franchise Greg Rakestraw does the play-by-play, with former Boys in Blue player Brad Ring and Indiana Soccer Hall of Famer Dan Kapsalis as Analysts, with all matches starting at 7 pm.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WRTV will be followed by the "Indy Eleven Post-Game Show", a wrap up of the evening's action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana's Team.

Indy Eleven WRTV Schedule (all times Eastern)

Sat., June 28, BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (USL Jägermeister Cup), 7 p.m.

Sat., July 12, RHODE ISLAND FC, 7 p.m.

Sat., July 26, FC TULSA (USL Jägermeister Cup), 7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 2, TAMPA BAY ROWDIES, 7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 9, at Detroit City FC, 7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 16, at Loudoun United, 7 p.m.

"We are excited to team up with WRTV as a broadcast partner again this season," Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer said. "The relationship, along with our other excellent media partners, helps grow the visibility of Indy Eleven and extend our brand throughout the city of Indianapolis and across central Indiana communities. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and we are developing content for current fans and new fans of Indy Eleven alike to experience Indiana's Team."

Tomorrow is the first chance this season for fans to catch Indy Eleven action on WRTV. The Boys in Blue can win their Group and advance to the quarterfinals of the 38-team USL Jägermeister Cup in their first appearance with a win in regulation.

"Local soccer fans will be able to tune in to WRTV this summer to follow Indy Eleven in action," said Charlie Grisham, Vice President and General Manager of WRTV. "Our partnership with Indy Eleven is a great example of Scripps' commitment to showcasing sports in local markets."

For more information on how to watch WRTV check local listings on your cable/satellite system, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube+ Live TV, or over-the-air on 6.1.







