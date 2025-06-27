Athletic Club Boise Brand Reveal Draws Thousands at Expo Idaho

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







BOISE, Idaho - In front of a crowd of thousands and a statewide TV audience, Boise's professional soccer club unveiled its new name, colors, and crest on Friday evening: Athletic Club Boise.

Set to make its USL League One debut in Spring 2026, the club becomes the only active "Athletic Club" in the U.S. professional soccer system - a nod to Boise's Basque roots and global soccer traditions. The identity was co-created with local creative consultancy Against and shaped through input from over 1,200 Treasure Valley residents.

"In soccer, players and supporters wear the crest over their hearts," said Brad Stith, CEO and Co-founder of Athletic Club Boise. "We spent months listening to this community to develop something truly rooted in Boise - not just in look, but in meaning. Those conversations sparked more than a design: they helped solidify connections with our community and opportunities to give back. When our club steps out on the pitch, every fan will see that we are built by Boise, for Boise."

Broadcast live by KTVB Channel 7, the event featured a video reveal, live crest presentation, food trucks, a beer garden, games, and the first drop of official club merchandise. It marked a major milestone in the club's timeline ahead of the stadium completion and team launch in 2026.

The Athletic Club Boise crest draws from the geography, values, and history of the region. Among the highlights:

A lightning motif featuring a Peregrine Falcon, the fastest animal on Earth, symbolizing speed, precision, and Boise's raptor conservation legacy

Basque-inspired typography, honoring the city's rich cultural heritage

An inspiring "Mountain Peak" framing the top of our crest, demonstrating a standard of excellence, not just in geography, but in character

A bold "V" formation, evoking the Treasure Valley's geography and unity

Star Garnet, Idaho's state gem, representing resilience and transformation

The club's color palette includes rich purples, deep greens, and earthy neutrals - names like Mountain Dusk, Lupine Bloom, and Raptor Shadow celebrate Idaho's wild beauty.

From day one, Athletic Club Boise has prioritized its home community - and been met with overwhelming enthusiasm in return. The club has already broken league records for season ticket deposits, currently with over 4,000 deposits. Its future home - a privately funded stadium built through a 30-year land lease with Ada County - is the centerpiece of a broader redevelopment that will include a 31-acre public Sports Park featuring multi-use fields for soccer, football, rugby, lacrosse, and softball.

"This isn't just a team; it's a legacy project for Idaho," said Bill Taylor, Co-founder and longtime youth soccer leader. "For decades, we've been dreaming of pro soccer here - now our kids will grow up with it in their backyard."

For more information, visit acboise.com or follow the club at @boiseprosoccer.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.