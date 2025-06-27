What to Watch for as LouCity Meets North Carolina FC in USL Jägermeister Cup

Saturday offers Louisville City FC a chance to strike back on home turf.

That's because North Carolina FC - the team that just ended LouCity's 19-game USL Championship regular season unbeaten streak last weekend - is coming to town.

However, this go around is in Group Five action of the expanded USL Jägermeister Cup. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium as the two meet for the second time in eight days.

It's a critical cup match for both teams, with City and North Carolina level on three points through two of the four total group stage matches. The pair are chasing down Group Five's current leaders, Loudoun United, who sit on six points heading into the weekend after winning the opening two group stage matches in normal time. All six group winners plus two wild card teams will advance into a knockout stage draw.

Importantly, coach Danny Cruz's squad will be riding into their sixth game in 21 days with some momentum. Following that setback at North Carolina, the boys in purple continued to do under Cruz what they always tend to do: rebound. City took down Loudoun on Wednesday evening in the oven that was Segra Field by a 4-1 decision. Three of the visitors' goals came after Ryan Martin's team was reduced to 10 men just before halftime.

In contrast to City, a short turnaround won't be a concern for North Carolina, which did not play a midweek game.

This won't be the last time LouCity sees NCFC this year with the regular season rematch set for August 2 at Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville's only two losses against Carolina across all competitions came on the road. Overall, City has outscored the former USL League One team by an 8-4 score on home soil.

Saturday will double as Fellowship Night at Lynn Family Stadium. Tickets purchased through this link involve a pregame testimonial and Q&A with LouCity players as they share how their faith influences both their game and lives. Visit LouCity.com/fellowship for more information.

Follow Along

- The cup clash will air live locally on MyTV 58 and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or ESPN+ for national coverage.

- For Starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Story Lines...

Moguel opens account: It's the kind of moment you dream of. Carlos Moguel Jr., a LouCity Academy graduate, tallied his first career professional goal Wednesday in his second start of 2025. Moguel, who signed professionally with the club for the first time in September 2021, headed home the first of Louisville's four goals at Loudoun 25 minutes in. The 22-year-old is the 11th different player to score for the boys in purple in league play this season.

Ray doing Ray things: To cap off Wednesday night's performance, LouCity's dynamic forward Ray Serrano netted his sixth goal of the USL Championship season in the first minute of second half stoppage time. The finish inches him to within two of his 2024 total. What's even more impressive is that the 23-year-old has now contributed to goals in each of his last five games (three goals and two assists) - something he never managed to do during his breakout 2024 season.

Nowhere like home: Once again, just like last season, Lynn Family Stadium has been quite the "fortress" for Louisville. City is 8-1-1 in front of its fans across all competitions in 2025, with its only defeat coming in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup to Minnesota United of Major League Soccer. All eight of the wins featured multiple goals.

Fighting spirit: You can pretty much guarantee a response after a loss for LouCity with Cruz at the helm. Wednesday's road win improved City's record after defeats under Cruz to an incredible 25-9-3. That's a winning percentage of just over 67%. The last time City lost two consecutive USL Championship games was July 2023.

Efficiency at its finest: Even with a season low in shots (8) and possession (24.2%) at Loudoun, Louisville still managed to net four goals for the second time in its last three games. That's no surprise, especially this year, as Cruz's men have now won all four league games where they held less than 40% of the ball. Eight shots is also the club's fewest since last year's Eastern Conference Quarterfinal win over North Carolina.

Pro server: The standout play of NCFC's midfielder Mikey Maldonado, was one of the primary reasons for its upset last time out versus LouCity. Maldonado led his side in touches (66) and chances created (3) in addition to registering an assist to Finn Sundstrom for the game's first goal. The Texan has six assists and 25 chances created in 13 league games, ranking second and fifth, respectively, among the league leaders. His inventive play will once again likely play a role in this cup meeting.

