Rhode Island FC Powers Past Portland Hearts of Pine in Dominant 4-1 Win

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albert Dikwa "Chico" of Rhode Island FC shoots against Portland Hearts of Pine

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - On top of a career-high performance in Amber and Blue from Albert Dikwa "Chico," Rhode Island FC cemented its spot at the top of Group 4 in the USL Jägermeister Cup with a commanding 4-1 win over USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine at Centreville Bank Stadium on Friday. The win was RIFC's joint-largest win of the year, and matched the third-highest offensive output in club history as the club bounced back in emphatic fashion in front of its home fans, keeping its unblemished record in the competition alive.

Rhode Island FC (3W-0T-0L) got on the front foot early when Chico gave the homeside the lead in the 18th minute, capitalizing off of a defensive turnover with a quick transition play. Making a smart run into the box and connecting with Maxi Rodriguez's long ball, Chico lofted the ball over Portland Hearts of Pine (1W-0T-2L) goalkeeper Kash Oladapo with an athletic touch to put the Ocean State club on top early.

Ten minutes later, the visitors came within inches of finding an equalizer when Natty James forced a sharp save out of Jackson Lee directly from a curling free kick. After Lee deflected the ball back in front of an open net inside the six-yard box, Rodriguez bravely dove in first and cleared away what looked to be a certain goal to keep RIFC in front at the halftime break.

Continuing one of the most prolific nights of his RIFC career, Chico made Portland pay for the missed chance when he doubled the lead just five minutes into the second half. After Jojea Kwizera sent Aldair Sanchez into wide open space down the left flank, Sanchez drilled a low cross into the six-yard box. Losing his marker, Chico made a quick run to the near post, tucking the ball past Oladapo with a tidy backheel flick to double the advantage in style.

Chico continued to cause nightmares for the Portland defense in the box, connecting yet another header to complete the first hat-trick of his Rhode Island FC career, and the first Rhode Island FC hat-trick of 2025. This time getting on the end of a high looping cross from Kwizera, Chico rose aboveto power a header into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Hearts of Pine did pull a goal back in the 63rd minute when Titus Washington worked his way into the box after getting on the end of a through ball in the midfield. Making a crafty run into the 18-yard-box with the ball at his feet, he slotted a low shot across Lee's goal and into the far-side netting to cut the deficit to two.

The lifeline didn't last long for the visitors, however, when Noah Fuson put the game to bed with his second goal of 2025 to make it 4-1 with just five minutes left in regulation. Putting pressure on the Portland backline, Fuson forced a costly turnover out of defender Nathan Messer, sending him into a one-on-one position with Oladapo. Dribbling calmly into the box, Fuson tucked the ball inside the near post to wrap up RIFC's largest-ever win at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will complete its five-game homestand when it hosts Birmingham Legion FC for its second of three postgame fireworks nights of the summer, presented by Rhode Island Energy. The Independence Day game will conclude with the City of Pawtucket Official Fireworks Show. Tickets for Independence Day are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Maxi Rodriguez), 18th minute: Chico lofts a one-touch shot over Kash Oladapo. RI 1, POR 0

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Aldair Sanchez), 55th minute: Chico tucks home Sanchez's cross at the near post. RI 2, POR 0

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Jojea Kwizera), 55th minute: Chico completes his hat-trick with a towering header from Kwizera's cross. RI 3, POR 0

POR - Titus Washington, (Masahi Wada) 63rd minute: Washington lines a low finish across the face of goal and into the far-side netting. RI 3, POR 1

RI - Noah Fuson (Aldair Sanchez), 85th minute: Fuson tucks a close-range shot inside the near post. RI 4, POR 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Albert Dikwa "Chico" scored his first career Rhode Island FC hat-trick in the win, bringing his 2025 total to a team-leading five goals in all competitions.

Chico now has 16 career goals for the club in all competitions, overtaking JJ Williams as the Rhode Island FC's all-time leading goalscorer.

Aldair Sanchez registered multiple assists in a single game for the first time in his Rhode Island FC career, bringing his career total to a team-leading five assists in all competitions.

Jojea Kwizera picked up his second goal contribution in as many Jägermeister Cup games, assisting Chico's second goal. He now has one goal and two assists in all competitions in 2025.

Maxi Rodriguez assisted his second goal in the Jägermeister Cup, and third in all competitions, when he fed Chico for the game's opening goal.

Noah Fuson's goal in the second half was his second of 2025 in all competitions, and first in the Jägermeister Cup.

Rhode Island FC outshot Portland 14-2 and possessed 58 percent of the ball in a dominant attacking performance.

Across all competitions, the win marked RIFC's fourth three-goal margin of victory in 2025. The four-goal output tied the third-highest in club history alongside the club's 4-1 win over Westchester SC in its Jägermeister Cup opener on April 27.

Clay Holstad wore the captain's armband for the first time in 2025, becoming the fourth RIFC player to do so this season.

In the second half, RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith received a red card, and will be unavailable for RIFC's Jägermeister Cup Group Stage finale against Hartford Athletic on July 26.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Albert Dikwa "Chico"

