Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - North Carolina FC hits the road to the Bluegrass State for a return to USL Jägermeister Cup play, facing Louisville City FC for a second consecutive week on Saturday, June 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lynn Family Stadium.

Finn Sundstrom got First Horizon Stadium rocking just before halftime, heading in Mikey Maldonado's pass from outside the box in the 45th minute, marking the 18-year-old's first professional goal. The assist was Maldonado's sixth in regular season play this year, tying him for second-most in the league.

The firsts didn't end there, as Adam Luckhurst netted the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute, heading in Louis Perez's corner kick for his first regular season goal.

Jake McGuire delivered another dominant performance in goal, racking up five saves while conceding just one. It was the third match this season in which McGuire recorded at least five saves, with the others coming in Weeks 5 and 10.

In its most recent cup match, NCFC defeated Richmond Kickers 1-0 to earn the club's first win in the Jägermeister Cup. The result places NCFC in fourth place in Group 5 with a record of 1W-1L-0D (3 points).

SCOUTING LOUISVILLE CITY

Louisville City's dominant start to the 2025 season came to a halt this past weekend, falling 2-1 to NCFC for its first regular season loss of the year. The Week 16 loss also snapped Louisville's 19-match undefeated streak in regular season play.

Phillip Goodrum scored Louisville's lone goal in the 48th minute, marking his seventh of the season.

In a midweek match, Louisville bounced back with a 4-1 win over Loudoun United FC. Carlos Moguel, Jansen Wilson, and Ray Serrano all tallied goals, with Serrano recording his sixth of the season.

Louisville's attack remains one of the most dangerous in the league, having produced 28 goals this season with a 20% conversion rate.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC returns to regular season play on the road against Southern Derby rival Charleston Battery at Patriots Point on Sunday, July 6, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The match will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. NCFC defeated Charleston 2-1 in Week 4 to take a one-match lead in the 2025 Southern Derby.







