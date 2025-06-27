Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Union Omaha 6/28/25

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

A Shot at Glory: San Antonio FC jumped to the top of Group 2 in its USL Jägermeister Cup group after defeating Colorado Springs 2-0 on the road Wednesday. SAFC closes out the group stage against New Mexico United in July to compete for the chance to move onto the knockout stage and win another trophy.

Seeing Double: After subbing on in the 59th minute, forward Andres Parades scored the team's first brace of the season in the Jägermeister Cup match against Colorado Springs.

No Scoring on Namani: In his second professional appearance, goalkeeper Daniel Namani made four saves to record second clean sheet against Colorado Springs. Namani previously held a clean sheet in the team's first Jägermeister Cup match against Phoenix.

---------------

What to Know - USL Jägermeister Cup:

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional men's clubs from USL Championship and USL League One competing in a World Cup-style tournament, the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group. Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match will immediately go into penalty kicks. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26.

Teams will earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Six group winners and two wild cards will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 4.

---------------

What they had to say:

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On preparing for Omaha on Saturday...)

"We're excited and happy about winning this one, but the games are coming fast. It's a quick turnaround, I know. Mentally, it's a quick turnaround in your mind as well, so I think we enjoy this now, but on the way back, we start thinking about Omaha, and it's at our field. Omaha beat us in the Open Cup and knocked us out, so it's definitely an important game for us to bounce back from that game, and we have another opportunity this weekend to perform the way we performed tonight and continue building on that, so it's going to be very important come Saturday."

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On facing Union Omaha at home this weekend...)

"Well, we have to approach that in the same way we approached this one. We got to go with good energy and intensity, especially at home in front of our fans. They deserve another win at home, so we're going full on Saturday."

---------------

USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage Match #3 - San Antonio FC vs. Union Omaha

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 2-0-0 (6 pts; 1st place in Group 2)

Union Omaha: 0-1-0 (0 pts; 7th place in Group 2)

All-time Series: The teams met for the first time ever back in April, with Union Omaha taking a 1-0 win in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

