Oakland Roots Announces September Match Date Change in Coordination with Mexican National Team's Visit to Oakland to Take on Japan

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots' historic 2025 USL Championship Home Opener, which drew over 26,000 fans to the Oakland Coliseum, caught the attention of the Mexican National Team. Now, El Tri is set to return to Oakland for the first time in over a decade, making way for a momentous weekend of soccer in The Town.

Mexico will face Japan on Saturday, September 6, while Oakland Roots' USL Championship match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 7 at 1PM PT. The change comes in partnership with the Mexican Football Federation to accommodate this high-profile international match.

Oakland Roots and Soul Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to purchase tickets for the Mexico vs. Japan match through an exclusive presale beginning tomorrow, May 14 at 10AM PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 19 at 10AM PT. Fans can still become a Season Ticket Member today to unlock this offer.

"We are incredibly excited about this fall weekend of soccer in Oakland at the Coliseum," said Oakland Roots President, Lindsay Barenz. "What we have collectively shown with our fans is that Oakland is a soccer town and that when Oakland does something special like we did with 26,000 fans at the Coliseum on March 22nd the world takes notice and wants to be a part of something special."

Oakland has previously hosted Mexican National Team matches at the Coliseum, most recently in 2011 against Panama. In the early 2000s, the Coliseum was the go-to venue in Northern California and the Bay Area for El Tri, drawing multiple sellout crowds. This marks Japan's first-ever visit to Oakland, coming on the heels of becoming one of the first teams to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We are delighted to return to Oakland and the Bay Area, a community that over the years has been so supportive to the MexTour and the Mexican Men's National Team," said Pablo Zarate, Vice President of International Properties for Soccer United Marketing (SUM). "This match plays a key role in Mexico's preparation, as it will be against Japan, the first non-host nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ensuring fans experience top-tier international competition."

All tickets for the Oakland Roots vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds match originally scheduled for September 6 will automatically transfer to the new date, September 7, with kickoff set for 1PM PT. Tickets can be accessed through the Oakland Roots mobile app. For any ticket-related questions, please contact  tickets@rootssc.com  or call (510) 488-1144.







