Midfielder Hope Avayevu, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 10

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising midfielder Hope Avayevu and Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 10, USL announced today. Avayevu (1G, 1A) played a direct role in each of the two goals Rising scored in its 2-1 win over New Mexico United on May 10 at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. The victory was Kah's second as the club's head coach.

"This group is growing, and you can see the growth every single day," Kah said following the match. "To come out here and put out this performance is something to be proud of and I hope this will spur the team to use this momentum to move forward."

Notably, the selection marks the third time Avayevu has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week so far this season (Wk. 2, Wk. 6). The midfielder's goal came in the 12th minute from a near-impossible angle. Driving down the goal line from the left side, the midfielder weaved into the box before using his right foot to pick out the bottom corner of the far post.

"It's always up to us to finish our chances," Avayevu said. "At that moment right there I just wanted to finish my chance and I did. It was a tight angle, but I managed to squeeze the ball in there."

In the 62nd minute, Avayevu assisted forward Darius Johnson's game-winning goal. The pair combined on the left side of the box, with Avayevu using the back of his heel to float the return pass into the path of Johnson charging into the box. With his two-goal-contribution night, Avayevu leads all Rising players with nine points (3G, 3A). Notably, the Ghanaian midfielder has played a direct role in 6 of the 16 goals Rising has scored this season (37.5%).

On the sidelines, Kah receives his second Coach of the Week recognition, and first since Week 5. Notably, Kah has been named Coach of the Week following each of his wins with Rising. He has now received Coach of the Week recognition in three different leagues across North America (Rising, USL Championship; Pacific FC, Canadian Premier League; North Texas SC, MLS NEXT Pro).

Kah and Avayevu will look to lead Rising to consecutive victories for the first time this season when the team returns home to host Monterey Bay FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) Saturday, May 17, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.







