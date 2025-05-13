San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after scoring San Antonio's opening goal over the weekend.
Hernandez bagged his team-leading fifth goal of the season against Oakland in Saturday's contest, also registering three shots, five crosses and a 91% passing accuracy. The midfielder leads USL Championship in chances created, adding four more in the match, and is tied for fifth-most goals in the league.
The award marks Hernandez's third selection of the season and San Antonio's eighth overall.
SAFC is on the road this weekend to face Charleston Battery on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 10
GK - Jake McGuire, North Carolina FC
D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa
D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Jake Tingey, Loudoun United FC
M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC
M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery
M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC
M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC
F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery
F - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC
F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery
Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC
Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Noah Dollenmeyer (ELP), Lee Desmond (SAC), Paco Craig (NC), Chris Allan (CHS), Peter Wilson (OAK), Jake Ryan (LDN)
