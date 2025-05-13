San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after scoring San Antonio's opening goal over the weekend.

Hernandez bagged his team-leading fifth goal of the season against Oakland in Saturday's contest, also registering three shots, five crosses and a 91% passing accuracy. The midfielder leads USL Championship in chances created, adding four more in the match, and is tied for fifth-most goals in the league.

The award marks Hernandez's third selection of the season and San Antonio's eighth overall.

SAFC is on the road this weekend to face Charleston Battery on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 10

GK - Jake McGuire, North Carolina FC

D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Jake Tingey, Loudoun United FC

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC

M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery

Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Noah Dollenmeyer (ELP), Lee Desmond (SAC), Paco Craig (NC), Chris Allan (CHS), Peter Wilson (OAK), Jake Ryan (LDN)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.